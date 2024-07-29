AirAsia : expands China network with new Kota Kinabalu-Kunming route
SEPANG, 29 July 2024 - AirAsia continues to expand its presence in China by launching a new route from its second largest hub in Malaysia, Kota Kinabalu to Kunming.
Starting 25 September 2024, AirAsia Malaysia (flight code AK) will operate three flights weekly from Kota Kinabalu to Kunming. With the addition of Kunming, the airline will fly to a total of 10 routes with 69 flights weekly from Kota Kinabalu to destinations in China from September 2024 onwards.
In celebration of the route launches, AirAsia is offering special low fares with 20%* off - from Kota Kinabalu to Kunming from RM304** all-in one way. The flights for Kota Kinabalu-Kunming are available for booking on AirAsia MOVE app (formerly airasia Superapp) and airasia.com from today until 4 August 2024, for travel between 25 September 2024 and 29 March 2025.
All Malaysians are eligible for visa-free entry to China for tourist visits of up to 15 days until the end of 2025.
As an additional celebration of its new expansion, the airline is offering a special 20%* discount on all seats for all flights, including other destinations in China such as Shantou, Guilin, Xi'an, Ningbo, Changsha and Beijing - just to name a few, as well as destinations beyond China like Penang, Johor Bahru, Banda Aceh, Hong Kong, Ningbo, Maldives, Jaipur, Sydney, Osaka, Sihanoukville and more. Guests can enjoy discounted fares from as low as RM260** all-in one way, flying from Kuala Lumpur. Book your next vacation now until 4 August 2024 for travel between 12 August to 15 December 2024.
Kunming, the capital and largest city of Yunnan province in China, also known as the City of Eternal Spring, is home to karst wonders. The Stone Forest is renowned for its natural beauty, featuring waterfalls, lakes, causeways, and caves. Nature lovers are drawn to the famous Dongchuan Red Land, which is covered in unique bright red soil and red ocher, making it perfect for photographers looking to capture stunning views. Kunming not only serves as a gateway to these natural wonders but also embodies the rich cultural tapestry of the region, making it an ideal destination for travellers who seek for both adventure and tranquillity.
Don't hesitate and start planning on your next vacation to explore the wanderlust of China now!
Flight Schedule between Kota Kinabalu (BKI) and Kunming (KMG):
*Terms and conditions apply.
**All fares are quoted after 20% discount for one way travel only, inclusive of airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees. Subject to regulatory approval. Other terms and conditions apply.
