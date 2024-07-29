AirAsia expands China network with new Kota Kinabalu-Kunming route

SEPANG, 29 July 2024 - AirAsia continues to expand its presence in China by launching a new route from its second largest hub in Malaysia, Kota Kinabalu to Kunming.

Starting 25 September 2024, AirAsia Malaysia (flight code AK) will operate three flights weekly from Kota Kinabalu to Kunming. With the addition of Kunming, the airline will fly to a total of 10 routes with 69 flights weekly from Kota Kinabalu to destinations in China from September 2024 onwards.

In celebration of the route launches, AirAsia is offering special low fares with 20%* off - from Kota Kinabalu to Kunming from RM304** all-in one way. The flights for Kota Kinabalu-Kunming are available for booking on AirAsia MOVE app (formerly airasia Superapp) and airasia.com from today until 4 August 2024, for travel between 25 September 2024 and 29 March 2025.

All Malaysians are eligible for visa-free entry to China for tourist visits of up to 15 days until the end of 2025.