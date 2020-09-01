Log in
AirAsia : introduces counter check-in fees to further encourage use of contactless technology

09/01/2020 | 12:30am EDT

SEPANG, 1 SEPTEMBER 2020 - AirAsia is introducing counter check-in fees in selected countries and cities effective today, following the successful deployment of its contactless check-in kiosks and enhanced mobile app features recently.

The fees are RM20 per guest for domestic flights and RM30 per guest for international flights. However, guests can conveniently avoid paying these fees by opting to check-in using the AirAsia.com website, mobile app or airport kiosks.

AirAsia Group Chief Operations Officer Javed Malik said, 'We have seen a very high adoption of our self-check in services through our website, mobile app and airport kiosks over recent times. Thus, the implementation of the counter check-in fees is a way for us to further encourage guests to use these digital technologies, which we have invested enormously in, to promote and enhance operational efficiency and guest convenience. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, these self-check in facilities have become very crucial in minimising physical contact between our guests and staff. In the past two months, thousands of guests on essential travel have experienced our contactless travel procedures as we stepped up our safety and security measures for the health and safety of our guests and Allstars.

'We are also one of the first airlines to enable the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report screening feature on our AirAsia.com website and our AirAsia mobile app, where guests can upload their PCR report or selected travel documents and check-in for their flights, even before they arrive at the airport for an enhanced contactless travel experience. We encourage all guests to utilise these convenient self service facilities and features which are now available, to be fully adapted to the new way of travel.'

A waiver of the counter check-in fees will be given to guests with reduced mobility, Premium Flex or Premium Flatbed guests, guests affected by flight disruptions or an airport kiosk outage as well as for some other exceptions. Guests can refer to this FAQ for more details.

Only guests who check-in using the airport counters in Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, as well as Taipei, Kaohsiung and Honolulu, for both domestic and international flights will be charged the new counter check-in fees of RM20 for domestic flights and RM30 for international flights (or its equivalent in local currency, subject to a predetermined currency exchange rate).

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 04:29:02 UTC
