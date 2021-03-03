AirAsia launches 3:3 sale to further stimulate air travel in time for the summer peak travel period

MANILA, 03 March 2021 - Off the back of a strong sales period in January and February 2021, AirAsia launches the 3:3 sale to help stimulate tourism and provide great value deals for Filipinos, ahead of the summer peak travel period.

Seat sales climbed to 107% higher in the past two months, significantly higher than the average monthly seat sale of 17% since the airline resumed commercial flights on 6 June 2020.

This spike in demand can be attributed to the very positive response among Filipinos who can't wait to fly again and fulfill their travel plans this summer, coinciding with the ongoing vaccine rollout and easing of travel restrictions in many of the key domestic tourist destinations.

Boracay still remained as the top destination for tourists with 11,278 tourist arrivals in February, according to Aklan Municipal Tourism Office. The recently recognized 2021 number 12 'Best Beaches in the World' by TripAdvisor also remained as AirAsia's top market with the highest seats sold.

AirAsia Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, 'The figures are very encouraging as we embark on the road to recovery. Traditionally, we see a dramatic increase in seats sold during summer so it's great to see this same sales spike again now.

AirAsia remains focused on providing the very best in terms of safe, affordable and reliable air travel with great customer service. Another pleasing factor, alongside a strong uptake in sales is our On Time Performance (OTP) result for the months of January and February, which refers to the number of flights departing and arriving on time. True to the airline's commitment of flying its passengers safe and on time, AirAsia's OTP of 93% over the past months are all key factors which assisted in a high level of customer satisfaction from our guests.

Our goal is to sustain the momentum and keep all our guests excited by offering affordable fares, coupled with world class service.'

To pump up the summer vibe, AirAsia launches the 3:3 summer sale providing guests with great value fares starting from as low as PhP 93 to fly to their favorite leisure destinations such as Caticlan, Puerto Princesa, Bohol, Iloilo, Cebu and Bacolod.

AirAsia also continues to offer unlimited free of charge flight changes for all flights booked until the end of March 2021 which gives our guests ultimate flexibility and peace of mind.

'The 3:3 summer sale is in support of all your travel goals which were previously halted by the pandemic. Now is the perfect time to #REDyscoverthePhilippines and see what our beautiful country has to offer.

With the inoculation program underway and easing of travel restrictions among local government units, there's no stopping you from flying safely and enjoying the sea, sun and nature this summer', Dailisan added.

AirAsia's initial pre-summer offering will run until March 7, 2021. Travel period meanwhile is from March 1 to July 31, 2021.