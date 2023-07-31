AirAsia launches YASSS to Holiday Quickies campaign to reignite Singaporean's spirit of wanderlust and adventure

Say "YASSS to Holiday Quickies" with Free Seats to amazing destinations from Singapore

SINGAPORE, 31 July 2023 - AirAsia has launched the "YASSS to Holiday Quickies" campaign to reignite Singaporean's spirit of wanderlust and adventure.

Initially launched in 2019 as "Holiday Quickies", the travel campaign has successfully inspired countless Singaporeans to embrace the beauty of short, re-invigorating holiday getaways on AirAsia's vast network of 130 destinations including 15 direct destinations from Singapore.

The highlight of the launch event on Saturday, 29 July 2023 was the voice-activation game called PlayLive! On Clear Channel Singapore's outdoor digital advertising screen at Plaza Singapura, where entrants stood the chance to win free flights simply by screaming "YASSS" for 10 seconds. This interactive element engaged participants and reinforced AirAsia as a lifestyle brand.

Over 40 free flights to Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand were given away on the launch day, a mix of all-paid holiday quickies sponsored by Sabah Tourism and their partners as well as STATOS who sponsored accommodations in Sarawak.

To further elevate the "YASSS to Holiday Quickies" campaign, AirAsia's guests can look forward to travelling to their dream destinations from Singapore, whether it is for a relaxing beach retreat in Phuket, a thrilling mountain escape in Surabaya, or an exciting city exploration in Bangkok with FREE SEATS* starting today until 6 August 2023 with the travel period between 1 September 2023 and 31 March 2024.

AirAsia Singapore CEO, Logan Velaitham said: "We are excited to relaunch this successful campaign in Singapore with the return of our popular 'YASSS to Holiday Quickies.' What better way to reintroduce it than partnering with Clear Channel's interactive voice-activation digital screen to not only get our guests to scream on top of their lungs for free flights, but also get our brand on top of their minds for future travel opportunities.

"As we are back in full swing with frequencies and capacities akin to pre-pandemic levels, with 15 destinations from Singapore, we look forward to flying Singaporeans to their much-needed and well-deserved holiday locations, always at the best-value fares possible."

AirAsia flies 292 flights weekly from Singapore to Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, as well as connecting Singaporeans to over 130 destinations via Kuala Lumpur.



*The FREE SEATS promotional fares exclude airport tax, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees. Other terms and conditions apply.