AirAsia : launches first direct route to Sibu from Singapore, starting fares as low as SGD74 all-in

SINGAPORE , 15 November 2022 - AirAsia today announced the launch of its first ever direct route from Singapore to Sibu, Sarawak's quaint town The inaugural flight is set to take off on 16 December 2022, with an initial frequency of 4 times weekly.

Earlier this year, AirAsia launched two back-to-back direct routes connecting Singapore to Sarawak amid popular demand. Both its inaugural flights from Singapore to Kuching and Singapore to Miri flights took off on 29 April 2022.

This new route to Sibu marks the airline's third direct international route from Singapore, making AirAsia the carrier with the widest network and largest connectivity in Sarawak.

Sibu, a city in the central region of Sarawak, was dubbed as a Swan City. This city have many known attractions namely, Sibu Central Market and Rejang River. Local cuisines inspired by their early settlers from Foochow such as Foochow Mee Sua, Kompia and Kompua Noodles, to name a few.

To celebrate in true AirAsia style, the airline is offering incredible promotional fares. From now till 27 November 2022, all-in-fares are priced from just SGD74 one way for a travel period from 16 December 2022 to 29 March 2023. Simply click on the 'Flights' icon on the airasia Super App or website for your purchase and you'd get to explore these destinations for a steal.

Riad Asmat, CEO of AirAsia Malaysia commented:"We're thrilled to announce this new route which we are flying for the first time ever, connecting travellers to two immensely popular destinations where we see strong demand for two way travel. AirAsia has dramatically changed the travel landscape, connecting many spots in Malaysia to Singapore with low, affordable fares.

"This milestone comes at an amazing time for us as exactly two months ago, we resumed operations at Changi Airport's state-of-the-art Terminal 4 - and now we're ready to take on more flights! We look forward to working closely with fellow industry players in the near future to make this route a success. I urge bargain hunters to grab this incredible promo price and explore these beautiful cities with us!"

Sibu→ Singapore Flight Schedule