AirAsia launches special discounted flights to over 130 amazing destinations worldwide

19 March 2024 - Riding high on its streak of continuous achievements and significant growth, AirAsia announces the launch of its extra special low fares sale, to all of its destinations worldwide.

AirAsia guests can now enjoy huge discounts on flights to all the destinations across the airline's extensive of over 130 destinations and growing. Fly Thru connecting services to Australian favourite leisure destinations make it seamless in one booking to reach your end destination via Malaysia or Bangkok. Pack your bags to relax on the sunny beaches of Bali, Lombok, Da Nang, Maldives, Phu Quoc, Langkawi and more, or explore the hidden gems in some of AirAsia's recently launched routes like - Kertajati, Thiruvandapuram at heavily discounted prices.

From AirAsis'a key hub in Kuala Lumpur, make your way to the famed cities of Osaka, Taipei, Seoul, Almaty in Kazakhstan and so much more on AirAsia X starting from AUD99*! Book these and more on the AirAsia MOVE (formerly airasia Superapp) or the airasia.comwebsite. Book from now till 31 March 2024 and fly between 15 April 2024 and 30 November 2024.

Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group Limited, Bo Lingam said: "AirAsia couldn't be more thrilled to celebrate a fantastic first quarter of 2024 thus far with a celebratory sale, one of our best ones yet! Our network continues to grow, so does our gratitude to the hundreds of millions of guests who have flown with us since the very beginning, and this is our simple way of giving back.We're honoured to have created many memorable travel journeys for our guests throughout the years and made dreams come true for so many - and we're not planning on stopping anytime soon. Explore the world with us affordably and immerse yourself in unforgettable experiences."

To make your travel journey even more seamless, AirAsia is extending the promo to its ancillary offerings as well, with 20% off check in baggage, seat selection and inflight meals by Santan - the airline's own thriving F&B brandStay tuned to all-things-AirAsia by following us on @flyairasia.com.

List of routes on sale now from Australia to Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand:

Economy One Way

Sydney to Bangkok (Savarnabhumi) from AUD$329*

Sydney to Kuala Lumpur from AUD$289*

Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur from AUD$289*

Perth to Denpasar (Bali) from AUD$149

Perth to Kuala Lumpur from AUD$189*

Perth to Jakarta from AUD$149*

Gold Coast to Kuala Lumpur from AUD$289*

Premium Flatbeds (each way) start from:

Sydney to Bangkok (Savarnabhumi) from AUD$1,199

Sydney to Kuala Lumpur from AUD$839*

Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur from AUD$839*

Gold Coast to Kuala Lumpur from AUD$839*

*Includes airport taxes, fees, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees. Terms & conditions apply.