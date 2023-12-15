AirAsia launches special fares to India from Singapore

SINGAPORE, 15 December 2023 ‒ AirAsia wraps up 2023 with an end of year gift for explorers wanting great value international travel to surprise their loved ones , announcing special fares across all of its routes from Singapore to Incredible India via its Kuala Lumpur hub.

From now till 24 December 2023, globe-trotters and adventure seekers can book flights to nine destinations in India via Kuala Lumpur within AirAsia's vast network for a very special promotional price and travel till 30 September 2024. From only SGD155* all-in one-way, guests can now fly to Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Trivandrum**, New Delhi and Amritsar ‒ taking full advantage of these discounted fares to explore India's rich culture, breathtaking landscapes and world-renowned local food. Soon, the airline will commence flights to Thiruvananthapuram, its second destination in the southern state of Kerala after Kochi.

Logan Velaitham, AirAsia Singapore CEO said: "We're always looking to create affordable opportunities to connect fellow travellers in Singapore to one of AirAsia's most sought after destinations - India. Thanks to our seamless Fly-Thru options, AirAsia guests can travel to any of the most popular Indian cities within our vast network via a short stop at Kuala Lumpur. In the last six years alone, AirAsia has flown over 131,000 people to India from Singapore and over 5 million from the rest of the World. We'd love to offer more travel choices and low fares to Singaporeans and Indian Nationals residing in Singapore so that they're able to fly to the country to enjoy the experience as a tourist, or fly home to visit their loved ones."



AirAsia's fast growing network to India currently includes nine and counting direct routes from both north and south India ‒ Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and soon Thiruvananthapuram via its short-haul airline AirAsia Malaysia (flight code AK) and to New Delhi and Amritsar via medium haul affiliate airline AirAsia X (flight code D7). Travellers flying in from Singapore can make a short stop at the airline's Kuala Lumpur hub before jetting off to their favourite Indian city.





*Promotional all-in fares quoted are for one-way travel inclusive of taxes, fuel surcharge, and other relevant fees. Other terms and conditions apply

*Booking period: Now - 24 December 2024, Travel period: Now - 30 November 2024, 21 Feb 2024 - 30 Mar 2025 **

