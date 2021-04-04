AirAsia : Amazing discounts from airasia's first Super Sale this year

SINGAPORE, 5 April 2021 - Amazing discounts await shoppers as airasia is having its first Super Sale of the year. There's definitely something for everyone via the airasia super app.

Throughout the Super Sale period from 5 April to 11 April 2021, shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off on airasia food and hotel bookings on the airasia super app or airasia.com.

Karen Chan, CEO of airasia super app said: 'This is our first Super Sale of the year which is packed with an exciting range of products and services especially for our super app users. Throughout the first quarter of the year, we have aggressively expanded our super app offerings with the launch of airasia shop in Philippines and airasia food in Singapore, and more to follow in other Asean cities. We have expanded our portfolio of brands and merchants allowing us to offer customers a bigger variety of products at greater value. We hope everyone will have an enjoyable experience shopping on our airasia super app during the Super Sale. '

Don't miss out on the airasia Super Sale deals that have been lined up, which include up to 50% off selected merchants on airasia foodsuch as COLLIN's Restaurant, Chicky Fun Chicken Rice, Meaty Western, Tai Shi Ke and many more. Discount is capped at SGD 5, with minimum spending of SGD 15, and unlimited free delivery up to 8km using the promo code 'SUPER50'.

Guests can also enjoy up to 50% off hotels to plan their next staycation at Resorts World Sentosa - Hotel Michael, Carlton Hotel Singapore, Hotel Soloha @ Chinatown, The Fullerton Hotel and more, while earning 5 times more BIG Points for their booking.

BIG members also have the option of paying using BIG Points; while BigPay users can perform an easy and secure 'One-Click' immediate checkout using the BigPay card.

Stay tuned for more daily sales surprises to grab more bargains, follow airasia Singapore and airasiadelivers.sg on Facebook, as well as @airasiatravels_sg and @airasiadelivers_sg on Instagram for more airasia Super Sale updates. Download the airasia super app via the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

*All discounts are subject to terms and conditions.