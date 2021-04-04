Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  AirAsia Group    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia : Amazing discounts from airasia's first Super Sale this year

04/04/2021 | 11:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, 5 April 2021 - Amazing discounts await shoppers as airasia is having its first Super Sale of the year. There's definitely something for everyone via the airasia super app.

Throughout the Super Sale period from 5 April to 11 April 2021, shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off on airasia food and hotel bookings on the airasia super app or airasia.com.

Karen Chan, CEO of airasia super app said: 'This is our first Super Sale of the year which is packed with an exciting range of products and services especially for our super app users. Throughout the first quarter of the year, we have aggressively expanded our super app offerings with the launch of airasia shop in Philippines and airasia food in Singapore, and more to follow in other Asean cities. We have expanded our portfolio of brands and merchants allowing us to offer customers a bigger variety of products at greater value. We hope everyone will have an enjoyable experience shopping on our airasia super app during the Super Sale. '

Don't miss out on the airasia Super Sale deals that have been lined up, which include up to 50% off selected merchants on airasia foodsuch as COLLIN's Restaurant, Chicky Fun Chicken Rice, Meaty Western, Tai Shi Ke and many more. Discount is capped at SGD 5, with minimum spending of SGD 15, and unlimited free delivery up to 8km using the promo code 'SUPER50'.

Guests can also enjoy up to 50% off hotels to plan their next staycation at Resorts World Sentosa - Hotel Michael, Carlton Hotel Singapore, Hotel Soloha @ Chinatown, The Fullerton Hotel and more, while earning 5 times more BIG Points for their booking.

BIG members also have the option of paying using BIG Points; while BigPay users can perform an easy and secure 'One-Click' immediate checkout using the BigPay card.

Stay tuned for more daily sales surprises to grab more bargains, follow airasia Singapore and airasiadelivers.sg on Facebook, as well as @airasiatravels_sg and @airasiadelivers_sg on Instagram for more airasia Super Sale updates. Download the airasia super app via the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

*All discounts are subject to terms and conditions.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 03:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRASIA GROUP
04/04AIRASIA  : Amazing discounts from airasia's first Super Sale this year
PU
04/04AIRASIA  : Amazing deals, discounts galore from airasia's first Super Sale this ..
PU
04/02AIRASIA  : CEO Commits to Refunding Tickets of 450,000 Customers
MT
03/31AIRASIA BERHAD  : Indonesia CEO Veranita Yosephine recognised with Global Aviati..
PU
03/30AIRASIA  : Net Loss Widens to Over $588 Million in Q4 2020
MT
03/30AIRASIA  : Malaysia's AirAsia shares slide after record quarterly loss
RE
03/29AIRASIA  : Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss
RE
03/29AIRASIA  : Berhad Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
PU
03/29AIRASIA  : Malaysia's AirAsia Group posts record quarterly loss
RE
03/29AIRASIA  : UOB Kay Hian Research's misleading statements against AirAsia Group r..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 284 M 793 M 793 M
Net income 2020 -3 218 M -777 M -777 M
Net Debt 2020 11 520 M 2 782 M 2 782 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 812 M 921 M 921 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,67x
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 0,60 MYR
Last Close Price 1,00 MYR
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target -39,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -95,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP12.99%921
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.21.44%31 052
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.85%22 386
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.33.69%18 709
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.15%17 495
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED23.38%14 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ