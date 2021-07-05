Log in
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
AirAsia : Announcement on Percentage of Foreign Shareholding in AAGB as at 30 June 2021

07/05/2021 | 10:42pm EDT
Description

AirAsia Group Berhad ('AAGB' or the 'Company')
- Announcement on Percentage of Foreign Shareholding in AAGB as at 30 June 2021

The Company wishes to announce for public information that as at 30 June 2021, 21.48% of the issued and paid-up share capital of AAGB of 3,898,052,879 ordinary shares were held by foreigners.

The percentage of ownership of shares in the Company by foreigners has not exceeded the limit of 45% of the Company's total issued and paid-up share capital ('Prescribed Limit').

Pursuant to the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) (Foreign Ownership) Regulations 1996, shares held by foreigners which are within the Prescribed Limit shall be entitled to all rights and entitlements attached to the shares.

This announcement is dated 5 July 2021.

Company Name AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Stock Name AIRASIA
Date Announced 05 Jul 2021
Category General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number GA1-05072021-00022

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 02:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
