AirAsia : Buy 1 and Take your Mom for a Treat with AirAsia

MANILA, 10 May 2021 - AirAsia celebrates Mother's day with Buy 1, Take 1 promo to allow all husbands, sons, and daughters to treat their hardworking moms for a much needed vacation.

Take advantage of this Buy 1, Take 1 treat with your mother or any loved one and fly from Manila to Cebu, Puerto Princesa, Caticlan, Iloilo, and many more destinations for as low as P176 (one-way, base fare) for two!

Book via airasia super app or airasia.com from today until 16 May 2021, for immediate travel between today until 26 March 2022.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, 'We know how tough this pandemic has been especially for mothers who have to take care of their households on top of managing their workload.'

'AirAsia salutes all mothers and recognizes their strength, selflessness, and the nurturing hearts that shine through even in the workplace. We hope this special treat allows them to take a break and relax, or perhaps return home to visit their loved ones.'

'This special offer is not exclusive for mothers only, as anyone can enjoy our Buy 1, Take 1 promotion including essential travelers, as well as leisure travelers who are planning their future getaways as soon as restrictions are lifted.

'AirAsia commits to flying our guests and their loved ones safely with health and safety protocols in place throughout their whole journey,' Dailisan added.

Guests may find up-to-date information on domestic travel including safety measures, accredited testing partners, and required travel documents here.

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars remains AirAsia's top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

AirAsia has recently earned a perfect 7-star rating from Airlineratings.com for going above and beyond the protection of its passengers against COVID-19.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.



