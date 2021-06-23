Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia : Complete your Phuket list with AirAsia and fly to Phuket from only 299THB with fully vaccinated airline crew

06/23/2021 | 12:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bangkok, 23 June 2021 - In celebration of the reopening of international leisure travel to Thailand via Phuket Sandbox starting 1 July 2021, AirAsia offers flights from only 299THB.

Book your tickets anytime between 23-25 June 2021 and fly from Suvarnabhumi to Phuket for as low as 299THB or fly from Don Mueang to Phuket from only 599THB per trip. Travel period is from 1 July to 30 November 2021.

Other promotions include Chiang Mai-Phuket from only 1,299THB, Khon Kaen-Phuket from only 1,599THB and U-Tapao-Phuket from only 999THB per trip.

AirAsia not only offers reasonable fares but also observes the highest levels of safety on ground and in flight, having 90% of its Allstars in Thailand fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This comes as an added level of confidence among travelers in hopes of a strong rebound in the air travel and tourism sector.

AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya said, 'We remain highly optimistic on the positive developments as a result of the government's efforts to combat COVID-19 and its harsh effects in the travel and tourism sector. The launch of the Phuket Sandbox Model signals more opportunities to stimulate the local economy, and AirAsia will definitely support the reopening of tourist activities through our affordable fares that will entice revenge travellers to fulfill their halted travel plans.'

'Revenge travel refers to the idea that there will be a pent up demand for travel as soon as people feel safe and quarantine protocols have been scaled back. We in AirAsia are very much excited to welcome all our guests because we know how the pandemic spaced out the way we deal with people even with our loved ones.'

'While we all look forward to bringing warm hugs and huge smiles with masks off in the future, let us remain vigilant and continue to observe the established health and safety protocols for the protection of everyone,' Mr. Santisuk added.

From July onward, AirAsia expects to be able to increase frequency on all of its routes to sustain the increasing demand, especially to Phuket.

Direct flights to the province are being increased with Don Mueang-Phuket 3x daily, and Suvarnabhumi-Phuket 4x weekly (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays). AirAsia also plans to up its domestic flights by 30 percent next month.

AirAsia has been recently awarded by airlineratings.com with a perfect 7-Star COVID-19 ratings for going above and beyond the protection of its guests.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 04:14:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRASIA GROUP
12:14aAIRASIA  : Complete your Phuket list with AirAsia and fly to Phuket from only 29..
PU
06/22AIRASIA  : Perform Qurban conveniently and securely with IKHLAS
PU
06/21AIRASIA  : Acquisition by aagb of the remaining 1,665,000 ordinary shares in big..
PU
06/21GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome Of Meeting
PU
06/19AIRASIA  : boss says industry could return to normal next year - report
RE
06/18AIRASIA  : joins the people of Bohol in reopening tourism as the official airlin..
PU
06/18AIRASIA X  : Creditors can't sue AirAsia X for another 9 months, says Malaysia c..
RE
06/17AIRASIA  : Proposed acquisition by aagb of the remaining 1,665,000 ordinary shar..
PU
06/16SUNWAY BERHAD  : Malaysia's Sunway to apply for digital banking licence
RE
06/14AIRASIA  : Santan's new Hot Chic Bites with Spicy Sambal
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 748 M 903 M 903 M
Net income 2021 -2 100 M -506 M -506 M
Net Debt 2021 14 158 M 3 412 M 3 412 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 583 M 861 M 863 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,94 MYR
Average target price 0,69 MYR
Spread / Average Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Aireen Omar President & Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP2.82%846
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.83%29 277
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.68%22 434
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.27.56%18 020
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.66%16 225
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.21.78%13 655