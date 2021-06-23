AirAsia : Complete your Phuket list with AirAsia and fly to Phuket from only 299THB with fully vaccinated airline crew

Bangkok, 23 June 2021 - In celebration of the reopening of international leisure travel to Thailand via Phuket Sandbox starting 1 July 2021, AirAsia offers flights from only 299THB.

Book your tickets anytime between 23-25 June 2021 and fly from Suvarnabhumi to Phuket for as low as 299THB or fly from Don Mueang to Phuket from only 599THB per trip. Travel period is from 1 July to 30 November 2021.

Other promotions include Chiang Mai-Phuket from only 1,299THB, Khon Kaen-Phuket from only 1,599THB and U-Tapao-Phuket from only 999THB per trip.

AirAsia not only offers reasonable fares but also observes the highest levels of safety on ground and in flight, having 90% of its Allstars in Thailand fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This comes as an added level of confidence among travelers in hopes of a strong rebound in the air travel and tourism sector.

AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya said, 'We remain highly optimistic on the positive developments as a result of the government's efforts to combat COVID-19 and its harsh effects in the travel and tourism sector. The launch of the Phuket Sandbox Model signals more opportunities to stimulate the local economy, and AirAsia will definitely support the reopening of tourist activities through our affordable fares that will entice revenge travellers to fulfill their halted travel plans.'

'Revenge travel refers to the idea that there will be a pent up demand for travel as soon as people feel safe and quarantine protocols have been scaled back. We in AirAsia are very much excited to welcome all our guests because we know how the pandemic spaced out the way we deal with people even with our loved ones.'

'While we all look forward to bringing warm hugs and huge smiles with masks off in the future, let us remain vigilant and continue to observe the established health and safety protocols for the protection of everyone,' Mr. Santisuk added.

From July onward, AirAsia expects to be able to increase frequency on all of its routes to sustain the increasing demand, especially to Phuket.

Direct flights to the province are being increased with Don Mueang-Phuket 3x daily, and Suvarnabhumi-Phuket 4x weekly (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays). AirAsia also plans to up its domestic flights by 30 percent next month.

AirAsia has been recently awarded by airlineratings.com with a perfect 7-Star COVID-19 ratings for going above and beyond the protection of its guests.