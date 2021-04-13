AirAsia : Fly safe and save more with AirAsia P1SO Seat Sale

'Fly Safe & Save' P1SO seat sale offers passengers a one-way base fare of P1. This promo gives travelers an affordable option, as they only pay the minimum for the tickets with the freedom to choose when and where to fly, giving them full control of their purchase.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, 'Pandemic or not, low fares have always been rooted in AirAsia's DNA. Whatever they save from the airfare can be used for the RT-PCR test, and other travel requirements and expenses.

Leisure travelers can also avail of this promo to regain their summer travel plans during the first week of May, marking the start of the festivities in most provincial destinations like Bohol, Davao and Iloilo.'

'Fly Safe & Save' P1SO seat sale is available when you book through the airasia super app or via airasia.com from 12-18 April 2021. Guests can travel to and from Manila to all AirAsia Philippines (Z2) destinations like Bohol, Boracay, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, General Santos City, Puerto Princesa, and Zamboanga from today until 14 November 2021.

'We know that the present health restrictions are temporary. In the meantime, we appeal that you stay safe, and strictly observe all health protocols so that we can all paint the skies red soon,' Dailisan added.

On top of the P1SO seat sale, AirAsia guests can also enjoy a 20% discount on add on pre-booked baggage and seats during this week. Pre-booking of baggage, seats, and meals may be done via the 'My Bookings' tab on airasia.com or the airasia super app at least 4 hours ahead of departure.

AirAsia's efforts by going above and beyond the protection of its passengers against COVID-19 have earned the airline a perfect 7-star rating from Airlineratings.com.

Follow AirAsia on Twitter (@AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/airasiatravels.mm) for the latest updates, or contact our customer support team at support.airasia.com.