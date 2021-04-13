Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  AirAsia Group    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia : Fly safe and save more with AirAsia P1SO Seat Sale

04/13/2021 | 12:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'Fly Safe & Save' P1SO seat sale offers passengers a one-way base fare of P1. This promo gives travelers an affordable option, as they only pay the minimum for the tickets with the freedom to choose when and where to fly, giving them full control of their purchase.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, 'Pandemic or not, low fares have always been rooted in AirAsia's DNA. Whatever they save from the airfare can be used for the RT-PCR test, and other travel requirements and expenses.

Leisure travelers can also avail of this promo to regain their summer travel plans during the first week of May, marking the start of the festivities in most provincial destinations like Bohol, Davao and Iloilo.'

'Fly Safe & Save' P1SO seat sale is available when you book through the airasia super app or via airasia.com from 12-18 April 2021. Guests can travel to and from Manila to all AirAsia Philippines (Z2) destinations like Bohol, Boracay, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, General Santos City, Puerto Princesa, and Zamboanga from today until 14 November 2021.

'We know that the present health restrictions are temporary. In the meantime, we appeal that you stay safe, and strictly observe all health protocols so that we can all paint the skies red soon,' Dailisan added.

On top of the P1SO seat sale, AirAsia guests can also enjoy a 20% discount on add on pre-booked baggage and seats during this week. Pre-booking of baggage, seats, and meals may be done via the 'My Bookings' tab on airasia.com or the airasia super app at least 4 hours ahead of departure.

AirAsia's efforts by going above and beyond the protection of its passengers against COVID-19 have earned the airline a perfect 7-star rating from Airlineratings.com.

Follow AirAsia on Twitter (@AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/airasiatravels.mm) for the latest updates, or contact our customer support team at support.airasia.com.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 04:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRASIA GROUP
12:05aAIRASIA  : Fly safe and save more with AirAsia P1SO Seat Sale
PU
04/12MARKET CHATTER : Air Asia, Cebu Hotel Group Team Up to Restore Air Travel Confid..
MT
04/12WOOBOARD TECHNOLOGIES  : Signs Three-Year Deal With Philippines AirAsia
MT
04/11TRAVEL ADVISORY  : Thai AirAsia (FD) Offers Unlimited Free Flight Changes For Gu..
PU
04/09AIRASIA  : TAT collaborates with AirAsia to promote second-tier cities
PU
04/08AIRASIA  : celebrates Day of Valor “Araw ng Kagitingan,” salutes uns..
PU
04/08AIRASIA  : Chartered flight from Macao carries stranded passengers home
AQ
04/07AIRASIA  : Tara na sa Cebu! AirAsia is the official airline partner of Hotel Res..
PU
04/06AIRASIA  : food expands to food heaven - Penang
PU
04/05AIRASIA  : SUPER SALE Offers Flights from Only 499THB! Spend the Holidays Travel..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 284 M 795 M 795 M
Net income 2020 -3 218 M -779 M -779 M
Net Debt 2020 11 520 M 2 789 M 2 789 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 793 M 918 M 918 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,66x
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 0,60 MYR
Last Close Price 1,00 MYR
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target -39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -95,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP12.43%942
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.21.41%31 332
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.52%21 904
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.29.85%18 907
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.29.13%14 333
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED30.84%12 646
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ