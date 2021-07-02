Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  AirAsia Group
  News
  Summary
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

AirAsia : Indonesia to stop flights for a month from July 6

07/02/2021 | 11:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tail of AirAsia X plane as seen at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia in Tangerang

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of AirAsia Group Bhd will temporarily stop all flights for a month from July 6 to support the government's effort to limit a spike in COVID-19 cases, the company said on Saturday.

In a statement on Twitter, the budget airline advised passengers to reschedule, turn their tickets into credits or apply for a refund.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 748 M 901 M 901 M
Net income 2021 -2 100 M -505 M -505 M
Net Debt 2021 14 158 M 3 402 M 3 402 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 372 M 809 M 810 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,87 MYR
Average target price 0,69 MYR
Spread / Average Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP-2.26%831
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.80%28 420
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-0.34%22 160
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.22.01%17 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-7.38%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED3.68%14 885