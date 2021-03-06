Log in
AirAsia Group

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
AirAsia : Malaysia's AirAsia Group plans air taxi, drone delivery service

03/06/2021 | 07:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: File photo of an AirAsia X Airbus passenger jet arriving at Orly airport near Paris

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd plans to launch an air taxi service and the country's first drone delivery service as the budget carrier seeks to diversify amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company's CEO said on Saturday.

As part of the group's diversification push, it also aims to launch a ride-hailing service next month as COVID-19 continues to hit air travel.

"The air taxi will have a pilot and four seats. At the moment, we have our team working on this upcoming service by AirAsia," Chief Executive Tony Fernandes said at the Youth Economic Forum 2021, state news agency Bernama reported on Saturday.

The service should start operating in about 18 months, Fernandes was quoted as saying.

He also announced that the airline's logistics unit Teleport, which is currently testing an urban drone delivery service with state-backed firm Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC), would conduct its first commercial delivery by the end of this year.

"(The) idea was brought up three weeks ago and now it's reality," he wrote on Instagram.

Fernandes said the group was recovering from the impact of the pandemic and had used the opportunity to accelerate its digital transformation, Bernama reported.

The struggling airline, which reported a fifth straight quarterly loss in November, has been seeking to raise 2.5 billion ringgit ($613.95 million) from loans and investors.

Last month, it said its 33%-owned Japanese unit, which ceased operations last October, had begun bankruptcy proceedings.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 281 M 806 M 806 M
Net income 2020 -3 235 M -795 M -795 M
Net Debt 2020 11 520 M 2 829 M 2 829 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,97x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 471 M 849 M 852 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,57x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,46 MYR
Last Close Price 0,94 MYR
Spread / Highest target 1,60%
Spread / Average Target -50,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -91,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP5.65%849
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.92%29 386
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.65%21 018
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.20.35%16 089
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.57%16 054
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.35.29%13 982
