Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia : Malaysia's AirAsia X posts record quarterly loss, eighth in a row

05/20/2021 | 07:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An AirAsia X Airbus passenger jet arriving at Orly airport near Paris

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X Bhd reported a record loss for the first three months of the year and its eighth quarterly loss in a row as the coronavirus pandemic devastated demand for air travel.

The airline, an affiliate of AirAsia Group Bhd, on Thursday reported a net loss of 5.67 billion ringgit ($1.37 billion) in January-March, more than 10 times the loss of 549.7 million ringgit seen in the same period last year.

The loss was primarily attributable to the impairment of assets, it said in a statement.

Revenue for the quarter fell 95.8% to 38.5 million ringgit.

AirAsia said it has assessed the recoverability of its assets in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its restructuring process, and impaired those assets by 5.28 billion ringgit.

The airline has been looking to reconstitute 64.15 billion in debt, and said the asset impairment does not impact the restructuring.

"Appropriate accounting entries will be made on a successful restructuring that will reflect more appropriately the assets and liabilities based on the final agreed restructuring terms," it said.

It also said it remains committed to resuming commercial operations as soon as possible on the successful completion of the restructuring plan and the opening of international borders.

The airline has changed its financial year end from Dec. 31 to June 30, expecting the outcome of the restructuring to be known then. It said the basis of preparation for its audited financial statements will clear and be of more value to shareholders at that point.

($1 = 4.1445 ringgit) (This story corrects percentage of revenue drop)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP 5.88% 0.9 End-of-day quote.1.69%
AIRASIA X 7.14% 0.075 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about AIRASIA GROUP
07:51aAIRASIA  : Malaysia's AirAsia X posts record quarterly loss, eighth in a row
RE
05:08aAIRASIA  : food & airasia fresh expanding to Kota Kinabalu, calling for interest..
PU
05/19TRAVEL ADVISORY : Thai AirAsia (FD) Offers Unlimited Flight Changes Option Perio..
PU
05/18AIRASIA  : super app announces the appointment of new Chief Executive Officer
PU
05/18AIRASIA  : supports calls for implementation of a Bubble Tourism for island dest..
PU
05/11AIRASIA  : The future of aircraft maintenance arrives in Malaysia
PU
05/11AIRASIA  : Extension of Time for Holding of Annual General Meeting
PU
05/10AIRASIA  : Get Unlimited Free Delivery on the airasia super app this MCO 3.0
PU
05/09AIRASIA  : Buy 1 and Take your Mom for a Treat with AirAsia
PU
05/09AIRASIA  : Teleport by airasia Ramps Up Benefits for Delivery Partners
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 284 M 793 M 793 M
Net income 2020 -3 218 M -777 M -777 M
Net Debt 2020 11 520 M 2 781 M 2 781 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,87x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 183 M 769 M 769 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,48x
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,66 MYR
Last Close Price 0,84 MYR
Spread / Highest target 82,0%
Spread / Average Target -20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP1.69%769
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.75%29 513
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-0.77%22 239
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.28.99%18 052
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.61%17 276
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED17.75%14 316