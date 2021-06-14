AirAsia : Santan's new Hot Chic Bites with Spicy Sambal

4. Where can customers get the Hot Chic Bites with Spicy Sambal?

Customers can get the Hot Chic Bites with Spicy Sambal atall 12 Santan outlets (Mid Valley, Sunway Pyramid, Nu Sentral, MK 163, KL Sogo, Kl East Mall, Wangsa Walk, Aeon Shah Alam, PKNS, Setia City Mall, IOI Puchong) for take away and for delivery at airasia food.

5. How spicy are the Hot Chic Bites with Spicy Sambal?

To describe the level of spiciness, it is the type where the heat creeps up on you. The more you eat the spicier it gets! That being said, the combination of spicy chicken popcorn and our explosive mouthwatering sambal gesek makes this dish truly addictive and you would not stop at just one bite.

On a scale of 1 to 10 (1 being least spicy and 10 being the most spicy), the Santan team would give it an 8 out of 10. Of course, don't take our word for it, try it yourself and give us your spicy rating!

6. Who can eat the Hot Chic Bites with Spicy Sambal?

Anyone who loves spicy food! To all the spicy food lovers, connoisseurs or even casual eaters who would like to be blown away, it is time to try the Hot Chic Bites with Spicy Sambal and challenge their taste buds!

7. Why does Santan introduces the Hot Chic Bites with Spicy Sambal?

We know Malaysians love spicy food! Nothing unites us more as Malaysians than our love for spicy food, hence this presents an exciting opportunity for Santan to introduce this Indonesian-inspired fiery dish to everyone to challenge their heat index while enjoying the flavours of Asean.

8. What are other promotions happening at Santan?

Santan will be offering a special 1 sen meal in conjunction with the airasia food 1 sen meal campaign soon. Stay tuned for more information on our social media Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

***

1. Apa itu Hot Chic Bites with Spicy Sambal?

Tidak dinafikan, rakyat Malaysia amat suka makanan pedas! Santan dengan besar hati melancarkan menu baharunya yang diberi nama Hot Chic Bites with Spicy Sambal iaitu popcorn ayam rangup pedas dengan paprika dan serbuk lada cayenne, bersama sambal ala Indonesia atau lebih dikenali sebagai sambal gesek.

Dicipta dengan campuran lima jenis cili untuk kepedasan dan keenakan yang maksimum, sambal gesek Santan ini lebih pedas, lebih berapi! Hot Chic Bites with Spicy Sambal juga boleh dinikmati sebagai snek atau dihidangkan dengan nasi.

2. Bila Hot Chic Bites with Spicy Sambal akan dilancarkan?

Santan akan melancarkan Hot Chic Bites with Spicy Sambal pada 14 Jun 2021 dan hidangan terhad ini akan dijual sehingga 14 Julai 2021.

3. Berapa harga Hot Chic Bites with Spicy Sambal?