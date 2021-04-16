AirAsia : Tara na sa Bohol! AirAsia joins hands with Bohol Tourism and Hotels association to revitalize summer travel demand

Chairperson of Provincial Tourism Council Atty. Lucas 'Doy' Nunag said, 'We welcome this effort of a tried and tested partner to come up with innovative approaches to entice guests to travel again and visit Bohol. Bohol stakeholders are eager to try novel ideas to help in the recovery process. Thanks to AirAsia for taking special interest in our province, and we look forward to getting past these infectious times. No doubt, travel and tourism will recover in due time.'

During the program, AirAsia presented potential partnership opportunities for the various stakeholders such as a-Pass, a special passport that gives the holder exclusive discounts and offers to AirAsia's partner establishments like restaurants and activity providers, and SNAP, airasia's flight + hotel combo platform on the airasia super app that offers convenient fly and stay packages at unbeatable prices.

'Combined with the existing wonders of Bohol such as the century-old cathedrals, Chocolate Hills, Hinagdanan Cave, the white sand beaches of Anda, Alburquerque, Panglao, and the astonishing diving spots of Panglao, Balicasag, Cabilao, and Pamilican Islands, Bohol is like a gem waiting to be polished again this summer,' Isla added.

