AirAsia Group

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
AirAsia : Tara na sa Bohol! AirAsia joins hands with Bohol Tourism and Hotels association to revitalize summer travel demand

04/16/2021 | 02:50am EDT
Chairperson of Provincial Tourism Council Atty. Lucas 'Doy' Nunag said, 'We welcome this effort of a tried and tested partner to come up with innovative approaches to entice guests to travel again and visit Bohol. Bohol stakeholders are eager to try novel ideas to help in the recovery process. Thanks to AirAsia for taking special interest in our province, and we look forward to getting past these infectious times. No doubt, travel and tourism will recover in due time.'

During the program, AirAsia presented potential partnership opportunities for the various stakeholders such as a-Pass, a special passport that gives the holder exclusive discounts and offers to AirAsia's partner establishments like restaurants and activity providers, and SNAP, airasia's flight + hotel combo platform on the airasia super app that offers convenient fly and stay packages at unbeatable prices.

'Combined with the existing wonders of Bohol such as the century-old cathedrals, Chocolate Hills, Hinagdanan Cave, the white sand beaches of Anda, Alburquerque, Panglao, and the astonishing diving spots of Panglao, Balicasag, Cabilao, and Pamilican Islands, Bohol is like a gem waiting to be polished again this summer,' Isla added.

For the latest news, activities and promotions of airasia.com, follow airasia on Twitter (twitter.com/airasia), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/airasiatravels and Instagram (instagram.com/airasiatravels_ph).

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 06:49:06 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2020 3 284 M 796 M 796 M
Net income 2020 -3 218 M -780 M -780 M
Net Debt 2020 11 520 M 2 792 M 2 792 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 622 M 879 M 878 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,61x
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 51,8%
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 0,60 MYR
Last Close Price 0,95 MYR
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target -36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP7.34%879
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.44%30 633
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.14%21 705
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.29.76%18 418
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.54%17 322
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED19.26%14 482
