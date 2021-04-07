AirAsia : Tara na sa Cebu! AirAsia is the official airline partner of Hotel Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, 'Filipinos are looking forward to traveling this summer. Though the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in the NCR plus has greatly affected the decision-making of most local travelers, we believe that there will be enough time for our 'kababayans' to 'beat the summer heat' and visit Cebu.

'Tourism stakeholders including AirAsia, are united with The Department of Tourism and Local Government Units in rebooting the tourism industry in Cebu, a vital industry that contributes to the Philippine economy. When one speaks of Cebu, it means relaxation, luxury, pleasure, and fun, all in one island. It won't be much of a challenge to attract tourists to rediscover the Queen City of the South.'

The partnership kicked off with a simple virtual program on Tuesday, 6 April 2021, and was well attended by various stakeholders in the hotel, resort, and food and beverage services industries.