AirAsia : Teleport by airasia Ramps Up Benefits for Delivery Partners

Delivery partners are able to rise up the ranks from Cadets to Allstars through a points-based system which will begin at zero upon joining and will gradually increase. The more deliveries, the more points for the delivery partner on a monthly basis. As part of the team, delivery partners are able to manage their own time to do deliveries. Busy during the day and can only deliver meals for dinner? That is possible too!

Ready to join the airasia Delivery Team? For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.teleport.asia/en/delivery-partner

*Terms and conditions applies

***

About Teleport

Founded in 2018, Teleport is a venture under airasia Digital, building out the logistics ambitions for AirAsia. Teleport is on a mission to enable everyone - from single merchants to the largest companies - to move goods and e-commerce anywhere in Southeast Asia and beyond. It should simply work, like magic. For more information, please visitteleport.asia or our social media onFacebook,Twitter,Instagram, LinkedIn andYouTube.