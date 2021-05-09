Log in
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
AirAsia : Teleport by airasia Ramps Up Benefits for Delivery Partners

05/09/2021
Delivery partners are able to rise up the ranks from Cadets to Allstars through a points-based system which will begin at zero upon joining and will gradually increase. The more deliveries, the more points for the delivery partner on a monthly basis. As part of the team, delivery partners are able to manage their own time to do deliveries. Busy during the day and can only deliver meals for dinner? That is possible too!

Ready to join the airasia Delivery Team? For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.teleport.asia/en/delivery-partner

*Terms and conditions applies

***

About Teleport

Founded in 2018, Teleport is a venture under airasia Digital, building out the logistics ambitions for AirAsia. Teleport is on a mission to enable everyone - from single merchants to the largest companies - to move goods and e-commerce anywhere in Southeast Asia and beyond. It should simply work, like magic. For more information, please visitteleport.asia or our social media onFacebook,Twitter,Instagram, LinkedIn andYouTube.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 09 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 05:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 284 M 799 M 799 M
Net income 2020 -3 218 M -783 M -783 M
Net Debt 2020 11 520 M 2 803 M 2 803 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 240 M 788 M 788 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,50x
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 51,8%
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,66 MYR
Last Close Price 0,85 MYR
Spread / Highest target 78,8%
Spread / Average Target -22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP-3.95%788
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.67%29 494
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.66%23 993
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.26.54%17 709
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.82%16 621
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.33.42%14 824