AIRASIA GROUP

AIRASIA
AirAsia : Thailand Introduces “Domestic Fly-Thru” Service With Single Check-In, Baggage Loading

03/22/2021 | 12:39am EDT
BANGKOK, 22 March, 2021 - AirAsia continues to provide an enhanced experience for guests with its newest 'Domestic Fly-Thru' service at Don Mueang Airport for 42 Thailand Domestic routes covering top destinations like Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai and Nakhon Si Thammarat. The service enables guests to connect easily without having to check-in again for their connecting flights and receive their checked baggage straight at the final destination. The Domestic Fly-Thru service commences today (22 March 2021).

Guests will now be able to use the domestic fly-thru service when connecting between provinces including Udon Thani, Krabi, Roi Et, Nakhon Panom, Nan, Phitsanulok, Chiang Rai, Trang, Ubon Ratchathani and Surat Thani to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Guests who choose Domestic Fly-Thru can fly worry-free as they will also now be automatically booked on the next closest flight in case of a delay or cancellation resulting in a missed connection.

AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer, Santisuk Klongchaiya said: 'AirAsia is the carrier with the most domestic routes and highest frequency in Thailand and is ready to cater to the increasing demand for domestic travel, allowing travelers to explore more destinations across the Kingdom. Domestic Fly-Thru will facilitate domestic travelers and offer them greater convenience by requiring only one check-in and having checked baggage sent to the guest's final destination.'

'We have been offering the Fly-Thru service for international flights and we're pleased to be extending this convenience for domestic travelers as well. Fly-Thru will be available for connections with a 90 minute or more layover. This will surely appeal to more traveler groups and various types of tourists that will in the end help to stimulate the economy in general,' Mr. Santisuk said.

Guests can book a Domestic Fly-Thru via the airasia super app orwww.airasia.com by simply selecting origin and destination cities such as Roi Et-Phuket and the system will automatically match flights available for Fly-Thru via Don Mueang. The service is also available when booking through other channels such as ticketing agents and AirAsia sale-counters at airports across Thailand.

All Domestic Fly-Thru service will connect via Don Mueang Airport as the intermediate hub. Upon arrival at Don Mueang, guests just simply follow the 'Domestic Fly-Thru Passenger' signs to their next flight and pass through ticket check and carry-on bag scan on the second floor before proceeding to the third floor waiting area. Check for the gate number and be there no less than 20 minutes before departure. Guests will board the next flight without ever having to leave the passenger area and without having to re check-in their baggage.

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and staff is always our highest priority. AirAsia is proud to have recently earned a perfect 7-star rating from Airlineratings.com for going above and beyond with new products and innovations to protect guests against any risk from COVID-19.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 04:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
