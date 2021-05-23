AirAsia : Thailand Launches Incredible Low Fare Sale To Cater For Strong Year End Travel Demand Fly from Only 99 THB** Each Way, Book Between 24-26 May!

BANGKOK, 24 May 2021 - AirAsia Thailand is offering a 'Year-End Flight' promotion allowing BIG members to fly from only 99 THB** each way by booking during the three-day sale period of 24 - 26 May, 2021 for travel between 1 September - 16 December, 2021.

AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer, Mr.Santisuk Klongchaiya, said that 'It has been a hard and challenging year for all of us due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic. While it is in everyone's best interests to care for themselves at this time to overcome the COVID-19 situation, AirAsia is providing these incredibly low fares to cater for strong pent up demand for travel later this year, when travel restrictions ease.

'We understand that everyone has had to put travel on hold to care for themselves and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 but we also know that there is a growing desire to travel again. . AirAsia always rewards those who book in advance with the lowest fares. With tourism expected to return by the end of this year, we have launched this special promotion, to encourage everyone to continue caring for themselves now so they can then treat themselves once travel restrictions ease' Mr. Santisuk said.

The Year-End Flight promotion will be available for Thailand domestic flights on sale for three days only (24 - 26 May 2021) for travel from 1 September - 16 December, 2021. Fly Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phuket or Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phuket and Surat Thani from only 99 THB each way as a BIG member. Flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Nan or Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Chiang Mai, Phitsanulok, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Hat Yai and Krabi as well as domestic cross regional Chiang Mai to Hua Hin and Udon Thani to Hua Hin are available during this sale from only 199 THB each way for BIG members. Flights from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Nan, Loei and Trang are available from only 299 THB** per trip for BIG members.

To give bargain seekers peace of mind, bookings come with unlimited date changes, which can be processed by our guests themselves, free of charge, subject to the terms and conditions listed on the website. . Book now at www.airasia.com to secure the best value deals and find more news and updates at Twitter (@AirAsia_Thai) and Facebook (facebook.com/airasia).

**Promotion availability is limited and may not be offered on some flights and during some long holiday periods. Tickets are exclusive of airport tax, ancillary service charges and other fees. Displayed price is the lowest fare possible when booking at airasia.com and the AirAsia Mobile App. Sign up as a BIG member for an additional 40 THB discount. Terms and Conditions apply.