AirAsia : Upgrading Reservation System

SEPANG, 22 March 2021 - AirAsia will be upgrading its Navitaire New Skies reservation system this week as part of its continuous effort to provide guests an enhanced online experience.

Flight and SNAP bookings will be unavailable during this period from 11.00pm (GMT +8) on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 to 3.00am on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 onairasia.com website, airasia superapp, AirAsia sales offices, counters and through our AVA chat service.

Guests will also not be able to perform check-ins via the web, super app and airport kiosks and counters, or manage their bookings until the upgrade is completed.

All guests flying during this period are strongly advised to check-in online or via the airasia super app ahead of the upgrade period and to print out their boarding pass, or use theE-Boarding pass where available. Web and airasia super app check in are available from 14 days prior to departure for all flights.

Guests should ensure they are eligible to travel before booking any flights. Please refer here to check on any travel restrictions and special requirements. All AirAsia guests are required to wear a maskbefore, during and after the flight, including during check-in and bag collection. Guests are also encouraged to be at the airport at least 3 hours before their flight to avoid any travel inconvenience.

All other services on airasia.com will be available as usual.

