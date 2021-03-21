AirAsia : assures the safe return of essential travelers to their respective destinations

MANILA, 21 March 2021 - In line with the recent announcement of new guidelines under Resolution No. 104 by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases, AirAsia assures guests of its regular flight operations inbound and outbound Manila to domestic destinations for essential travelers.

Essential travelers must present valid documents such as identification cards that will show proof of residence and must comply with other travel requirements as prescribed by their respective Local Government Units.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, 'AirAsia aims to make it as convenient as possible for everyone to travel, apart from ensuring you arrive safely at your destination with confidence and peace of mind especially during these challenging times. We know how much our fellow countrymen want to go home and we are ready to assist our guests in flying them.

'We continue to work with our partners in the government to ensure a safe and swift journey for our guests, and complies with the advice and regulations from global and local health agencies, civil aviation authorities, and local government units.'

With travel plans being fluid during the current pandemic, AirAsia offers enhanced flexibility options for guests to manage their flights. AirAsia is offering provisions for guests traveling for leisure who wish to make changes to their flights in line with the new developments following the Philippine government's latest directive.

Non-Essential travelers coming from and going to Manila with existing flight bookings with a departure date from 22 March 2021 to 4 April 2021 can move their flight from 5 April 2021 until 30 June 2021 and will be able to select from a range of extended flexibility options for future travel.

Options available for guests with flight bookings cancelled by the airline are detailed below:

Unlimited flight changes: Change to any new travel date before 30 June 2021 on the same route for an unlimited number of times without any additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

Credit account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest's AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 730 calendar days (2 years) from the issuance date. The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com

Guests who need assistance may chat with AVA on the airasia super app, airasia.com or log on to support.airasia.com to make their selection.

The above guest information is only applicable for direct online bookings made via the airasia super app or airasia.com. For group bookings or those made with travel agents, guests are advised to refer to their respective booking agents for further assistance.

'While our customer support services including AVA, are receiving a higher-than-usual volume of requests, we would like to assure all guests that we are doing everything that we can to assist their concerns. We hope guests bear with us as we prioritize those with immediate flight departure needs first,' said Dailisan.

The airline urges guests to check the latest travel restrictions and advice of respective local and national governments before travelling, as policies may change frequently.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. We continuously work hard to ensure that the aircraft and cabin environment is cleaned and disinfected regularly. We also seek our guests' cooperation to do what they can to ensure everyone gets to fly safely together.

AirAsia is closely monitoring the global health situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments. Follow AirAsia on Twitter (@AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsiaPH) and Instagram (@airasiatravels_ph) for the latest updates, or contact our customer support team at support.airasia.com.