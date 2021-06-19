Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  AirAsia Group
  News
  Summary
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia : boss says industry could return to normal next year - report

06/19/2021 | 04:45am EDT
AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes reacts during an interview in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - AirAsia Group Bhd's chief executive officer said the aviation industry could return to normal next year as international borders gradually reopened, state news agency Bernama reported on Saturday.

Tony Fernandes also called for better government policies to avoid disruptions when travel resumed, and decisions on what would be required to open up borders, including documents needed to travel.

"I think that will be sorted out by September or October when we allow interstate travel and some international flying," he was quoted saying in a webinar.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 748 M 906 M 906 M
Net income 2021 -2 100 M -507 M -507 M
Net Debt 2021 14 158 M 3 421 M 3 421 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 469 M 835 M 838 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,69 MYR
Last Close Price 0,91 MYR
Spread / Highest target 67,0%
Spread / Average Target -24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Aireen Omar President & Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP2.82%835
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.11.81%28 509
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.35%22 584
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.26.98%17 551
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.66%16 171
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.24.36%13 845