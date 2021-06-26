Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  AirAsia Group
  News
  Summary
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
  Report
AirAsia : inks MOA with Hotel Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. as official airline partner

06/26/2021 | 12:47am EDT
'HRRACI together with airasia is determined to achieve one goal-and that is to rebuild tourism.'

The MOA signing event was also attended by Mia Singson-Leon, HRRACI Vice President for Hotels, and General Manager of Quest Hotel and Conference Center, Brian Noel, HRRACI Vice President for Restaurants, President of Casa Verde, Dr. Grayfield Bajao, HRRACI Vice President for Academe, HRM Dean at the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Campus, Colleen Barcelona, HRRACI Vice President for Resorts, and Human Resources Manager of Plantation Bay Resort and Spa, Jonathan Nowell, HRRACI Board of Trustee, and General Manager of JPark Island Resort and Waterpark, Juvy Ikeuchi, HRRACI Treasurer, and CEO of Kukhai Japanese Seafood Restaurant, Carlo Suarez, HRRACI Board of Trustee, and General Manager of Cebu Grand Hotel, Arlene Tongco, General Manager or Summit Galleria Cebu, Riza Marie Macaibay, Senior Tourism Operations Officer, DOT Region 7, Judilyn Quiachon, Supervising Tourism Operations Officer, DOT Region 7, and Ray Berja, AirAsia Philippines CFO, and media partners.

The event was made possible by the Cebu City Tourism Commission and Chairperson Atty. Joy Pesquera, Lapu-lapu City Tourism Cultural and Historical Commission and Chairman Ms. Cindi King-Chan, Department of Tourism Region 7, headed by Regional Director Shalimar Tamano the Cebu Association of Tourguides and President Ms. Grace Melendres, and the Mactan Cebu International Airport.

AirAsia flies daily to Cebu. Book your flights through the airasia super app or airasia.com and travel safe with AirAsia.

For the latest news, activities and promotions of airasia.com, follow airasia on Twitter (twitter.com/airasia), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/airasiatravels.mm) and Instagram (instagram.com/airasiatravels_ph).

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 26 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 04:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 748 M 902 M 902 M
Net income 2021 -2 100 M -506 M -506 M
Net Debt 2021 14 158 M 3 408 M 3 408 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 450 M 831 M 831 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,91 MYR
Average target price 0,69 MYR
Spread / Average Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Aireen Omar President & Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP2.26%831
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.10.49%28 957
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.15%22 349
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.24.58%17 583
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.64%16 173
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED9.74%14 945