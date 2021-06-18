Log in
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
  Report
AirAsia : joins the people of Bohol in reopening tourism as the official airline carrier of the 2021 Panglao Dive Festival

06/18/2021 | 10:57pm EDT
MANILA, 18 JUNE 2021 - In solidarity with the tourism stakeholders in Bohol, AirAsia joined hands with the Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board, Panglao LGU and the Panglao Association of Dive Operators to bring in diving and underwater photography enthusiasts for the 2021 Panglao Dive Festival.

Now in its second year, the festival showcased not only the pristine white sand beaches but also the beauty of Panglao seas with an underwater photography competition held at world-famous diving spots like Balicasag Island, the Arco Point, Habagat Wreck, and Neptune Water. A free-diving competition meanwhile was held at the Bohol Strait.

The easing of travel restrictions for tourists coming from the NCR plus bubble contributed to the increase in the number of tourists arriving in Panglao. Tourist arrivals in Panglao saw a gradual increase of 200 to 300 daily since the reopening of the province.

Since the reopening of Panglao, only 17% of the hotels on the island have resumed operations. Restaurants and other establishments who were given the Safety Seal meanwhile were allowed to operate but with heavy restrictions.

Considered as the Crown jewel of the south, and the tourism hub of the island of Bohol, Panglao has also started to offer tourism bubble packages to visitors in order to boost tourism.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 02:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 748 M 906 M 906 M
Net income 2021 -2 100 M -508 M -508 M
Net Debt 2021 14 158 M 3 422 M 3 422 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 469 M 835 M 839 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 68,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,69 MYR
Last Close Price 0,91 MYR
Spread / Highest target 67,0%
Spread / Average Target -24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Aireen Omar President & Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP2.82%856
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.10.84%28 509
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.35%22 584
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.25.41%17 551
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.66%16 171
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.25.34%13 845