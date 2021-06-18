AirAsia : joins the people of Bohol in reopening tourism as the official airline carrier of the 2021 Panglao Dive Festival

MANILA, 18 JUNE 2021 - In solidarity with the tourism stakeholders in Bohol, AirAsia joined hands with the Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board, Panglao LGU and the Panglao Association of Dive Operators to bring in diving and underwater photography enthusiasts for the 2021 Panglao Dive Festival.

Now in its second year, the festival showcased not only the pristine white sand beaches but also the beauty of Panglao seas with an underwater photography competition held at world-famous diving spots like Balicasag Island, the Arco Point, Habagat Wreck, and Neptune Water. A free-diving competition meanwhile was held at the Bohol Strait.

The easing of travel restrictions for tourists coming from the NCR plus bubble contributed to the increase in the number of tourists arriving in Panglao. Tourist arrivals in Panglao saw a gradual increase of 200 to 300 daily since the reopening of the province.

Since the reopening of Panglao, only 17% of the hotels on the island have resumed operations. Restaurants and other establishments who were given the Safety Seal meanwhile were allowed to operate but with heavy restrictions.

Considered as the Crown jewel of the south, and the tourism hub of the island of Bohol, Panglao has also started to offer tourism bubble packages to visitors in order to boost tourism.