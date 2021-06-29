AirAsia : ramps up cargo services with Freightchain's digital interlining

'We have often witnessed the belly capacity utilization of scheduled commercial flights is below 100%, at times about 50%. There is a huge opportunity for airlines to leverage on demand interlining on Freightchain to fill the belly space to deliver significant convenience, so they never have to fly empty. Collaborating with Freightchain provides a new world of possibilities during this time to transport cargo to areas we aren't able to reach on our own.

'Our digital transformation to become more than just an airline has been gaining strong momentum. On the cargo and logistics front, we have established Teleport that will utilise cargo spaces not only on our AirAsia flights but also other airlines, and this provides great synergy to our business. We're making it possible for businesses to transport cargo to places outside our network and the region like Moscow and Brussels.'

Like a match made in cargo heaven, Freightchain digitally creates a combined itinerary for air cargo bookings by searching, booking and arranging multiple routes to transport cargo across multiple destinations and airlines. The online booking process makes it seamless, simpler and faster as it eliminates the traditional process of manual contracts and agreements.

As the Freightchain platform runs on blockchain, it allows airlines to manage shipment bookings on their own, from finalising consignment details all the way to rescheduling. The payment and settlement process is simplified and secured with various methods including via wallet top up, credit card or even deferred payment. To date, Freighchain has on-boarded 10 airlines along with their agents and forwarders, including all of AirAsia Group's airlines based in Asean.

