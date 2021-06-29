Log in
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
AirAsia : ramps up cargo services with Freightchain's digital interlining

06/29/2021 | 01:39am EDT
'We have often witnessed the belly capacity utilization of scheduled commercial flights is below 100%, at times about 50%. There is a huge opportunity for airlines to leverage on demand interlining on Freightchain to fill the belly space to deliver significant convenience, so they never have to fly empty. Collaborating with Freightchain provides a new world of possibilities during this time to transport cargo to areas we aren't able to reach on our own.

'Our digital transformation to become more than just an airline has been gaining strong momentum. On the cargo and logistics front, we have established Teleport that will utilise cargo spaces not only on our AirAsia flights but also other airlines, and this provides great synergy to our business. We're making it possible for businesses to transport cargo to places outside our network and the region like Moscow and Brussels.'

Like a match made in cargo heaven, Freightchain digitally creates a combined itinerary for air cargo bookings by searching, booking and arranging multiple routes to transport cargo across multiple destinations and airlines. The online booking process makes it seamless, simpler and faster as it eliminates the traditional process of manual contracts and agreements.

As the Freightchain platform runs on blockchain, it allows airlines to manage shipment bookings on their own, from finalising consignment details all the way to rescheduling. The payment and settlement process is simplified and secured with various methods including via wallet top up, credit card or even deferred payment. To date, Freighchain has on-boarded 10 airlines along with their agents and forwarders, including all of AirAsia Group's airlines based in Asean.

Never fly empty with Freightchain. Ready to book your cargo space online? Visit https://freightchain.world/ for more information.

About AirAsia

AirAsia is a leading travel and financial platform company in Asia Pacific. AirAsia started as a low-cost carrier, carrying more than 600 million guests to over 150 destinations regionally. The airline has been named World's Best Low-Cost Airline by Skytrax for 11 years running. AirAsia has since embarked on a transformation journey to become more than just an airline, with the inclusion of hotels, holidays, activities and online shopping on the airasia super app, integrated logistics through Teleport and digital financial services via BigPay. Follow AirAsia on Facebook (airasiatravels), Twitter (@airasia), Instagram (@airasiatravels) and YouTube (airasia).

About Teleport

Founded in 2018, Teleport is a venture under airasia digital, building out the logistics ambitions for AirAsia. Teleport is on a mission to enable everyone - from single merchants to the largest companies - to move goods and e-commerce anywhere in Southeast Asia and beyond. It should simply work, like magic. Currently, Teleport is present in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, India, Singapore and China. For more information, please visit teleport.asia or our social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
