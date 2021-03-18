Log in
AIRASIA GROUP

AIRASIA
AirAsia : recognizes Certified Public Accountants' contribution and tireless efforts amidst the pandemic with promo for the Summer Season

03/18/2021 | 11:14pm EDT
MANILA, 19 March 2021 - Accountants may not usually occupy the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic, but they play a critical role in supporting and pushing for their companies' survival. Working with the values of stewardship, collaboration, and good governance, CPAs and Finance Professionals are working relentlessly in ensuring companies are able to manage and recover from the impact of the pandemic.

In appreciation of the Certified Public Accountant's (CPA) in the Philippines, and their critical role in the economy of the Philippines, AirAsia is offering them a special promotion of a 20% discount on all seats from 22 March to 11 April 2021.

AirAsia Philippines CFO Ray Berja said, 'We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the selfless service and dedication of our CPAs in the country. In a challenging time like this, when businesses are struggling to keep afloat, finance professionals too are seen as essential workers.

'As we launch and celebrate the two years to the centenary of the Philippines Accountancy profession, AirAsia wishes to honor members of Philippine Institute of CPAs (PICPA) and Association of CPAs in Commerce and Industry (ACPACI) by offering them an exclusive promo. We hope they enjoy their summer vacation and explore domestic destinations open for leisure. Tara, Sama-Summer na with AirAsia!'

On 17 March 2021, Berja was invited as a guest panel reactor during the launch of the centenary celebration of the accountancy profession organized by the Professional Regulation Commission, Professional Professional Regulatory Board of Accountancy, Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and Association of CPAs in Commerce and Industry.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 03:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
