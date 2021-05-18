AirAsia : supports calls for implementation of a Bubble Tourism for island destinations Panglao and Boracay

BCC President Wesley van der Voort said, 'We know that travelers both domestic and abroad are very eager to return to Boracay. By vaccinating the priority list as well as all tourism workers, we can confidently open-up tourism on a broader scale, restart the sleeping economic profit engine, and the Department of Tourism (DOT) can promote the 'Crown Jewel of the Philippine Tourism' as #VaccinatedBoracay confidently, loud and proud.'

In its position paper dated 5 May 2021, the Boracay Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called upon the provincial government and the DOT to open-up the island to international bubbles to restart the economy.

The chamber also called for the resumption of unimpeded regular flights to the island. AirAsia for its part expressed its support on both initiatives as this will open up opportunities for economic recovery and growth.

Citing the decreasing number of cases for the NCR, Panglao and Boracay, the airline said existing health and safety protocols from each touch points such as the submission of a negative RT-PCR test and the use of the QR code for contact tracing will greatly contribute to the confidence of travelers.

As of 17 May 2021, there are only 10 active cases in the island of Boracay. Panglao Island on the other hand registered 16 asymptomatic cases. Covid cases in the NCR meanwhile continue to drop with a reproduction rate of 0.57 according to health research sources.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, 'Undeniably, tourism is the bread and butter of these island destinations. Our efforts of putting high value safety are slowly paying off. As with our past experiences, the tourism bubble has been proven to be an effective measure in keeping the balance between opening economic activities and ensuring the well being of everyone.

AirAsia will continue to do its part in observing the highest standards of safety in air travel, and will support initiatives from our key industry stakeholders as we move towards the process of recovery.'

AirAsia's efforts by going above and beyond the protection of its passengers against COVID-19 have earned the airline a perfect 7-star rating from Airlineratings.com.