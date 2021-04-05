AirAsia : to fly only essential travelers during ECQ

MANILA, 5 April 2021 - In light of the extension of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) period within NCR Plus (Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal), AirAsia reminds its guests that only essential travel will be allowed until 11 April 2021, as mandated by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Resolution 106-A.

AirAsia likewise informs its guests from NCR Plus, Cebu and Davao City on the 'Temporary Suspension'of inbound travel to Region VI (Kalibo, Bacolod and Iloilo) until 10 April 2021, as mandated under Resolution No. 108 by the IATF-Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Domestic flights to and from Manila will continue to operate subject to compliance with Local Government Unit (LGU) restrictions on frequencies and capacity.

Essential Travelers and Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) include the following:

Health/emergency frontline personnel Government officials and frontline personnel Duly authorized humanitarian assistance actors Persons traveling for medical/humanitarian reasons Persons going to the airport for travel abroad Persons crossing zones for work or business permitted in the zone of destination, and going back home Returning or repatriated OFWs and other Overseas Filipinos returning to their places of residence

AirAsia Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, 'AirAsia will continuously monitor the situation and make sure our guests will be able to fly home safely during Holy Week. We also ask our guests to regularly check their email for preflight notifications, download the airasia super app and visit airasia social media pages for up-to-date flight advisories.'

With travel plans being fluid during the current pandemic, AirAsia offers enhanced flexibility options for guests to manage their flights. AirAsia is offering provisions for guests who wish to make changes to their flights in line with the new developments following the Philippine government's latest directive.

Guests coming from and going to Manila with existing flight bookings with a departure date from 22 March 2021 to 4 April 2021 can move their flight from 5 April 2021 until 30 June 2021 and will be able to select from a range of extended flexibility options for future travel.

Options available for guests with flight bookings cancelled by the airline are detailed below:



Unlimited flight changes: Change to any new travel date before 30 June 2021 on the same route for an unlimited number of times without any additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

Credit account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest's AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 730 calendar days (2 years) from the issuance date. The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com

Guests who need assistance may chat with AVA on the airasia super app, airasia.com or log on to support.airasia.com to make their selection.