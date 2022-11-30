Advanced search
    CAPITALA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(CAPITALA)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-11-28
0.5950 MYR   +6.25%
04:39aAirAsia parent narrows Q3 loss on strong demand recovery, upbeat outlook
RE
04:22aAirAsia parent narrows Q3 loss on strong demand recovery
RE
11/29AirAsia X makes progress in its PN17 regularisation strategy
AQ
AirAsia parent narrows Q3 loss on strong demand recovery, upbeat outlook

11/30/2022 | 04:39am EST
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Capital A Berhad, the parent of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, reported a narrower third-quarter operating loss on Wednesday, buoyed by a strong rebound in travel demand and the easing of pandemic-related restrictions in Southeast Asia.

It also forecast a positive outlook for the upcoming years on strong sales momentum and reopening of travel restrictions, projecting stronger air passenger traffic in the next quarter.

Capital A posted an operating loss of 563.9 million ringgit ($127.00 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of 893 million ringgit in the year-ago period.

It reported a sharp 563% increase in revenue to 1.96 billion ringgit from last year's 295.9 million ringgit.

Earlier, the firm reported it carried 9.9 million passengers in the third quarter, a nearly 2,200% jump from a year ago, boosted by an upsurge in domestic demand and the resumption of international travel in Southeast Asian countries.

"The group is taking all measures possible to return grounded fleet back into service, with a projection of 140 operational aircraft by the end of this year, and full operations by second quarter of 2023," it said in a filing.

The company also plans to combine its AirAsia budget airline business with its long-haul offshoot AirAsia X as part of a corporate restructuring designed to shed its status as a financially-distressed firm, CEO Tony Fernandes said on Tuesday. ($1 = 4.4400 ringgit) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP 6.25% 0.595 End-of-day quote.-24.68%
AIRASIA X 3.49% 0.445 End-of-day quote.-31.54%
Sales 2022 6 639 M 1 473 M 1 473 M
Net income 2022 -1 815 M -403 M -403 M
Net Debt 2022 14 991 M 3 326 M 3 326 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 476 M 549 M 549 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 14 778
Free-Float 49,5%
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Javed Malik Chief Operations Officer
Mohamed Khadar bin Merican Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP-24.68%549
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED9.42%25 573
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-11.44%21 677
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.31%16 687
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.42%15 638
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-14.23%15 446