AirAsia to resume Airbus A321neo deliveries in 2024 as growth returns

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia plans to
resume deliveries of 362 Airbus SE A321neos remaining
on order starting in 2024, the chief executive of parent Capital
A Bhd said, having postponed the arrivals during the
pandemic.
The airline, one of Airbus' biggest customers, had only
taken four A321neos before COVID-19 decimated air travel. It
last year agreed with Airbus to restructure the order with
deliveries due through 2035, though it had not provided a start
date for the resumption at that time.
"We will...be taking delivery of the new Airbus A321neos
from 2024, which will further reduce our emissions per seat by
20% while further driving our business growth," Capital A Chief
Executive Tony Fernandes said in a statement late on Friday
after the group posted a narrower second-quarter operating loss.
The airline said it operated 65 planes during the quarter
ended June 30, up from just 15 a year earlier when there were
lockdowns and widespread border closures throughout Southeast
Asia.
"As of August, a total of 108 operating aircraft have
returned to the skies and this is expected to increase to 160 by
the end of this year to support strong and growing consumer
demand," AirAsia Aviation Group Chief Executive Bo Lingam said,
adding a return to full operations was expected by the second
quarter of 2023.
Capital A posted an operating loss of 491.3 million ringgit
($110.03 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared
to a loss of 792.2 million ringgit in the year-ago period.
Lingam said the combination of weaker currencies against the
U.S. dollar and higher maintenance costs required to bring
airplanes back into service had "slightly prolonged" the process
of returning the aviation business to profitability.
The company last month reported its airline load factor, a
measure of the percentage of seats filled, rose to 84% in the
second quarter, similar to pre-pandemic levels.
Capital A said in June it was evaluating fundraising options
for a planned U.S. listing, as it looks to shake off its
classification as a financially distressed firm by Malaysia's
stock exchange.
($1 = 4.4650 ringgit)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney and Tejaswi Marthi in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Cynthia Osterman)