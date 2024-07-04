airasia academy refreshes as Outclass, unveils next chapter of empowering everyone to thrive in the workforce through personalised life-long learning

KUALA LUMPUR, 4 July 2024 - airasia academy, the digital edtech venture of Capital A, takes a bold step forward to be rebranded as Outclass, a next-generation learning experience platform designed to empower individuals to thrive in today's dynamic workforce landscape. Outclass builds upon the legacy of airasia academy in bridging tech skills gap, now offering a personalised learning experience to empower users to achieve their career aspirations.

Outclass provides a tool for both individuals and organisational leaderships to address talent development needs, unlock workforce potential, and prepare them for the evolving market. It currently offers 15 career paths in Tech, with plans to expand into high-demand areas like Sustainability and ESG through a partnership with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

Attending the launch event on Thursday, YB Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital Malaysia said: "The Ministry of Digital Malaysia is honoured to witness the launch of Outclass today, a pivotal step in advancing digital reskilling and upskilling in Malaysia. This initiative is a testament to our unwavering commitment to equipping the nation's talent with the digital competencies to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape. Outclass will serve as a beacon of opportunity, providing tailored courses that meet the needs of our digital economy. The ministry commends Capital A for its steadfast support and dedication to driving digital inclusion and education, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact Outclass will have on shaping the future of our workforce as we thrive in IR4.0."

Aireen Omar, President (Investment & Ventures) Capital A and Executive Director of Outclass said: "As we launch Outclass, we are excited to introduce a revolutionary platform designed to empower individuals and businesses alike. Outclass personalises the learning experience, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to recommend the best career paths based on your personality, ambitions, and skills. Soon, Outclass will be available across Asean, starting with Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia, inspiring and equipping a new generation of professionals to excel and shape the future."

Outclass sets itself apart from other traditional Learning Management Systems (LMS) with its comprehensive Learning Experience Platform (LXP). This adaptable platform caters to both individual and organisational needs. For individuals, Outclass leverages the Big Five OCEAN-based personality test, co-developed with experts from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia's Institute of Ethnic Studies (UKM KITA), to personalise the learning journey and empower career growth among learners by matching them with the most-suited career tracks. The platform fosters a highly interactive environment with performance-driven goal setting, insightful dashboards, and certificate issuance. For organisations, Outclass offers a cutting-edge, customisable, and scalable LXP system with white-labelling options.

Outclass offers a diverse range of courses beyond tech-related subjects, including personalised learning experiences curated by industry experts and contributors. The platform features an expansive library of content covering various fields, including the INSPIRE series which highlights success stories and insights from influential figures like Tan Sri Dato' Seri Rafidah Aziz, former Minister Of Investment, Trade And Industry of Malaysia, Tan Sri Azman Hashim, former Chairman of Ambank Group, and Malaysia's songbird, Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, among others.

Step into the future of learning with Outclass! Whether you are an individual looking to advance your career or a business aiming to build a high-performing team, Outclass is your partner in success. Experience the platform firsthand with a free 7-day trial. Explore its features, discover your potential, and unlock new opportunities by visiting theoutclass.com today.



About Outclass (formerly known as airasia academy)

Outclass (formerly known as airasia academy) is the region's fastest growing one-stop edutech platform that provides a comprehensive ecosystem to fulfil the education and employment needs of all learners, making them more competitive, marketable and adaptable for future industrial revolutions. Outclass personalised the learning journey through AI-powered career path recommendations, offers a comprehensive library of courses beyond tech, and provides a Learning Experience Platform (LXP) to streamline learning and development for businesses.

