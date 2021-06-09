Log in
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
Airasia : Teleport Strengthens Key Routes with 737-800 Freighter and Converted A320 Planes

06/09/2021 | 12:27am EDT
Adrian Loretz, Chief Operating Officer of Teleport said, 'We are excited to share this expansion as we strengthen our logistics footprint across Asia. It was evident at the end of last year that the demand for cargo capacity was not going to be served with passenger belly capacity alone in the long run. So, we evaluated the option to utilise dedicated freighters to transport cargo. This is also part of our strategy to build the capacity and connectivity to offer 24 hours door-to-door delivery across all of Southeast Asia.'

'The type of planes we are using are great to handle the current surge in demand for E-Commerce and other cargo, and we want to build our network with this dedicated cargo capacity. We are here for the long run and are ready to do more with freighters and converted planes.'

Since 2020, Teleport has built a cargo-only network across key air cargo lanes in the region to cater for the increasing e-commerce and overall cargo demand. In May, AirAsia operated six A330 and two A320 on behalf of Teleport and plans to increase it within the year. With the leasing of the freighter and the conversion of planes, Teleport will be even more capable and reliable in delivering more cargo and enforces Teleport's coverage across Asia.

For more information on Teleport's air freight services, visit https://www.teleport.asia/en/air-freight or email us at help@teleport.asia.

***

About Teleport

Founded in 2018, Teleport is a venture under airasia digital, building out the logistics ambitions for AirAsia. Teleport is on a mission to enable everyone - from single merchants to the largest companies - to move goods and e-commerce anywhere in Southeast Asia and beyond. It should simply work, like magic. Currently, Teleport is present in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, India, Singapore and China. For more information, please visitteleport.asia or our social media onFacebook,Twitter,Instagram, LinkedIn andYouTube.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 04:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
