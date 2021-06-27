Log in
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
  Summary
Airasia : beauty now delivers across Peninsular Malaysia

06/27/2021 | 09:49pm EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, 28 June 2021 - Beauty enthusiasts can rejoice as airasia beauty, the beauty shopping platform by the airasia super app now offers delivery to most locations across West Malaysia effective immediately, powered by Teleport.

airasia beauty was launched simultaneously in Malaysia and Indonesia recently in April, offering the best of beauty with products such as skincare, make-up and fragrances to shoppers via the airasia super app. Kicking off with the Klang Valley during its initial launch, airasia beauty's delivery coverage has now expanded to include most locations across all states within Peninsular Malaysia.

Lim Ben-Jie, Head of e-Commerce for airasia super app commented, 'The expansion of airasia beauty's delivery coverage Peninsula-wide is in response to the staggering support we've been receiving from shoppers and customers. The recent airasia beauty 6.6 clearance sale saw very high interest with all sale items sold out in merely hours. One of the highest queries we received during the sale was regarding delivery to other states. This became a top priority and we've been working hard to ensure we fulfil deliveries to all customers. Our goal is of course to expand our delivery coverage nationwide and we'll soon be in Sabah and Sarawak so stay tuned.'

Shop till you drop with airasia beauty's latest June PAYDAY Sale with discounts up to 90% and special daily flash sales on selected products and enjoy Unlimited Free Delivery for purchases of RM50 and above from now until 4 July.

Another exciting ongoing promotion on airasia beauty features the cruelty-free gel nail line by the Dashing Diva X Jennie GLAZE Collection, where shoppers will receive a free Dashing Diva Mini LED Lamp with every purchase of any two items from the collection, and discounts up to 70% for other Dashing Diva products until 2 July 2021.

Shoppers from all across West Malaysia can find these promotions and more by clicking on the 'Beauty' icon at the airasia super app, or by visiting airasia.com/beauty.

For the latest updates and promotions for everything e-commerce on the airasia super app (airasia beauty, airasia food and airasia fresh), follow @airasiadelivers on Instagram and Facebook today.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 01:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
