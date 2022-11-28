Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPITALA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(CAPITALA)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-11-24
0.5600 MYR   -0.88%
12:05aAirasia : ride to launch legally licensed private car-hailing in Thailand to better serve the needs of drivers and passengers
PU
11/22Airasia : X Fifth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PU
11/21Airasia : unveils latest brand new route at Sarawak Fair in Singapore
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airasia : ride to launch legally licensed private car-hailing in Thailand to better serve the needs of drivers and passengers

11/28/2022 | 12:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ms. Nattinee Tawanchulee, Country Head, airasia Super App Thailand, said, "airasia ride has been providing taxi-hailing service for Bangkokians and dwellers in perimeter areas since May 2022. Today, we are launching our new legal private car service as part of airasia ride, which will provide improved traveling convenience with reasonable prices for the people of Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

"Based on household expenditures from the National Statistical Office in 2019, we found that the third highest monthly spend amongst Bangkokians is on transportation after food and household expenses. We believe that fair fares for private car-hailing will help people in Bangkok access transportation more easily and seamlessly while reducing the cost of living.

"airasia ride is the only legally licensed private car-hailing app in Thailand that is part of an airline group and this allows travelers to book flights, hotel rooms, and hail rides all at one place via the airasia Super App."

"The Thai tourism industry is expected to fully recover by 2023 based on the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimation, with 18 million foreign tourists projected to travel into Thailand. There can be as many as 30 million tourists. The rising number of incoming travelers, combined with our fair pricing strategy, will benefit drivers who join the "Private Plus Driver Program" or join us as Independent Drivers, explained Ms. Nattinee.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Capital A Berhad published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 05:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRASIA GROUP
12:05aAirasia : ride to launch legally licensed private car-hailing in Thailand to better serve ..
PU
11/22Airasia : X Fifth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PU
11/21Airasia : unveils latest brand new route at Sarawak Fair in Singapore
PU
11/16Airasia : ride Officially Launches in Bali, Bringing a New Colour for Travellers
PU
11/16AirAsia adds flights to and from Hong Kong starting this December; Ushering in 2023 wit..
AQ
11/16AirAsia X resumes flights to Jeddah; Partners with IKHLAS to offer affordable 'Umrah wi..
AQ
11/16AirAsia resumes popular Kuala Lumpur - Kaohsiung route, inaugural flight touches down, ..
AQ
11/15Airasia : X resumes flights to Jeddah
PU
11/15Airasia : launches first direct route to Sibu from Singapore, starting fares as low as SGD..
PU
11/14Airasia : AAV Announces Operational Results for 3Q2022 with Revenue Up 969% YoY and 76% Qo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 639 M 1 481 M 1 481 M
Net income 2022 -1 815 M -405 M -405 M
Net Debt 2022 14 991 M 3 345 M 3 345 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 331 M 520 M 520 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 14 778
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 0,56 MYR
Average target price 0,73 MYR
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Javed Malik Chief Operations Officer
Mohamed Khadar bin Merican Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP-29.11%520
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.02%25 732
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-10.18%22 464
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.02%16 369
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-14.43%15 431
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-10.49%15 320