Airasia : ride to launch legally licensed private car-hailing in Thailand to better serve the needs of drivers and passengers

Ms. Nattinee Tawanchulee, Country Head, airasia Super App Thailand, said, "airasia ride has been providing taxi-hailing service for Bangkokians and dwellers in perimeter areas since May 2022. Today, we are launching our new legal private car service as part of airasia ride, which will provide improved traveling convenience with reasonable prices for the people of Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

"Based on household expenditures from the National Statistical Office in 2019, we found that the third highest monthly spend amongst Bangkokians is on transportation after food and household expenses. We believe that fair fares for private car-hailing will help people in Bangkok access transportation more easily and seamlessly while reducing the cost of living.

"airasia ride is the only legally licensed private car-hailing app in Thailand that is part of an airline group and this allows travelers to book flights, hotel rooms, and hail rides all at one place via the airasia Super App."

"The Thai tourism industry is expected to fully recover by 2023 based on the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimation, with 18 million foreign tourists projected to travel into Thailand. There can be as many as 30 million tourists. The rising number of incoming travelers, combined with our fair pricing strategy, will benefit drivers who join the "Private Plus Driver Program" or join us as Independent Drivers, explained Ms. Nattinee.