KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 (Reuters) - Capital A's Tony Fernandes said on Wednesday he has agreed to put aside retirement plans and has signed a new five-year contract to continue as chief executive of the company, the operator of budget airline group AirAsia.

Fernandes, who said in January he intended to retire within the next five years, said he made the decision to renew his contract following requests from the company board to stay on.

"Retirement plans had to be put on hold to ensure we survive," Fernandes told reporters.

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Writing by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by John Mair, Martin Petty)