Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  AirAsia Group    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive: Malaysia to stop funding state carrier if talks with lessors fail - letter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 12:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Malaysia Airlines planes are pictured at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The parent of Malaysia Airlines has warned leasing companies that state fund Khazanah will stop funding the group and force it into a winding down process if restructuring talks with lessors are unsuccessful, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The warning from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the holding company for the state carrier, raises the stakes in negotiations for a financial shake-up known as "Plan A" and sets out an alternative plan to divert funds to a sister airline unit called Firefly.

"In the event Plan A fails, shareholder (Khazanah) will cease funding for MAG and will trigger winding down/liquidation process for MAG," according to the document, the contents of which were confirmed by six people familiar with the matter.

Khazanah, MAG's sole shareholder, declined to comment.

Finance minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in a radio interview on Thursday that the government would not provide financial relief or debt guarantees to the airline.

When asked whether the government would close down the airline, he said: "That is up to Khazanah as the shareholder of Malaysia Airlines. I have never ever said to close down Malaysia Airlines."

In an email response to Reuters on Wednesday, MAG said it will "depict its final position upon achieving resolution with the parties it is negotiating with." It said the restructuring plan was a crucial step for it to come out as a "sustainable and profitable organisation in future."

MAG's comments in the letter reviewed by Reuters came days after the airline group asked lessors in a letter for steep discounts on aircraft rentals as part of a broad restructuring plan, some of the people said.

According to the latest document, under a "Plan B" scenario, Khazanah would "inject funds into Firefly directly to start new jet operations at Kuala Lumpur on a much smaller scale, focusing first on domestic services."

Low-cost carrier Firefly, which operates a fleet of 12 twin turboprops, mainly within the country, is currently a fully owned subsidiary of MAG.

According to the document, Firefly would obtain narrow-body planes and subsequently wide-body aircraft from the market in the "Plan B" scenario.

PREVIOUS RESTRUCTURING

Malaysia's national airline has struggled to recover from two tragedies in 2014 - the mysterious disappearance of flight MH370 and the shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine.

Khazanah took it private that year as part of a $1.5 billion restructuring, but efforts to turn around its business have been further upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since last year, Malaysia had been looking for a strategic partner for its airline, which has been beset by high costs and a bloated workforce.

The carrier has a total fleet of 88 planes, of which 25 are in storage, according to data from Cirium, an aviation analytics company.

Late on Tuesday, Malaysia's AirAsia X, the long-haul arm of AirAsia Group, Malaysia Airline's competitor, said it needed to restructure $15.3 billion of debt to stave off liquidation.

Globally, governments have bailed out shattered airlines this year but that has not been enough to prevent layoffs.

Sources, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, say Malaysia Airlines is negotiating discounts with lessors via a restructuring plan it is seeking to implement through a UK court process.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Clifford Chance are among the law firms involved in the restructuring process, while some lessors and other financiers have also tapped other law firms. Freshfields declined comment while there was no immediate response from Clifford Chance.

Lessors had been given an Oct. 7 deadline to respond to MAG but sources said lessors were also exploring bilateral negotiations with the aviation group.

Wealth fund Khazanah told Reuters last week it was supportive of Malaysia Airlines' restructuring efforts but that if they proved unsuccessful, it would need to evaluate options on how to maintain connectivity for Malaysia.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Liz Lee in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Tim Hepher, Mark Potter, Lisa Shumaker and Gerry Doyle)

By Anshuman Daga

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP -0.78% 0.635 End-of-day quote.-62.65%
AIRASIA X -10.00% 0.045 End-of-day quote.-70.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIRASIA GROUP
12:59aEXCLUSIVE : Malaysia to stop funding state carrier if talks with lessors fail - ..
RE
12:44aAIRASIA : Malaysia to stop funding state carrier if talks with lessors fail -let..
RE
10/07Malaysia's AirAsia X aims to stave off liquidation with $15 billion debt rest..
RE
10/07Malaysia's AirAsia X aims to stave off liquidation with $15 bln debt restruct..
RE
10/06Malaysia's airasia x bhd shares fall 10% in early trade, after company announ..
RE
10/06AIRASIA : X restructures to facilitate fresh equity to restart airline and appoi..
PU
10/05AIRASIA : Cessation Of Operations Of Airasia Japan Co., Ltd. ("Aaj"), An Associa..
PU
10/05UPDATE1 : Low-cost carrier AirAsia Japan to shut down operations in Dec.
AQ
10/05AIRASIA : Malaysia's AirAsia shuts Japan operations
RE
10/05AIRASIA : Malaysia's AirAsia shuts Japan operations
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 949 M 1 433 M 1 433 M
Net income 2020 -2 314 M -557 M -557 M
Net Debt 2020 10 953 M 2 638 M 2 638 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,92x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 122 M 511 M 511 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,58 MYR
Last Close Price 0,64 MYR
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target -8,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP-62.65%511
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.02%19 731
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.27%16 246
AIR CHINA LIMITED-34.39%13 469
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-18.32%11 820
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-14.97%10 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group