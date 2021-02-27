Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  AirAsia Group    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Extension of Time for the Issuance of: I. AAGB's Quarterly Results for the financial period ended 31 December 2020 ("Q4 2020 Results"); and II. AAGB's Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ("Annual Report 2020").

02/27/2021 | 08:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BackFeb 26, 2021
Type Announcement
Subject OTHERS
Description

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD ('AAGB' or the 'Company')
- Extension of Time for the Issuance of:
I. AAGB's Quarterly Results for the financial period ended 31 December 2020 ('Q4 2020 Results'); and
II. AAGB's Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ('Annual Report 2020').

Reference is made to the following obligations of the Company pursuant to the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ('Bursa Securities') ('MMLR'):

  1. The Company's Q4 2020 Results are required to be announced to Bursa Securities for public release no later than two (2) months after the end of the said quarter of the financial year ended 31 December 2020 , latest by 28 February 2021, pursuant to Paragraph 9.22(1) of the MMLR; and
  2. The Company's Annual Report 2020 is required to be issued to Bursa Securities within four (4) months from the close of the financial year ended 31 December 2020, latest by 30 April 2021, pursuant to Paragraph 9.23(1) of the MMLR.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing enforcement of the Movement Control Order 2.0 ('MCO 2.0') period as imposed by the Government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia, Bursa Securities had vide its letter dated 17 February 2021 granted a one (1)-month extension for issuance of the quarterly reports and annual reports that include annual audited financial statements and the auditors' and directors' reports, which are due by 28 February 2021, 31 March 2021 and 30 April 2021 respectively.

Further to the above and in view that the various travel restrictions implemented under the MCO 2.0 have significantly impacted the preparation of the Company's Q4 2020 Results and Annual Report 2020 (inclusive of the annual audited financial statements and the auditors' and directors' reports), the Board of Directors of AAGB wishes to announce that the Company would utilise the automatic extension of time granted by Bursa Securities as follows, provided that the MCO 2.0 period is not extended further by the Government:-

  1. An extension of time of one (1) month for the issuance of AAGB's Q4 2020 Results from 28 February 2021 to on or before 31 March 2021; and
  2. An extension of time of one (1) month for the issuance of AAGB's Annual Report 2020 from 30 April 2021 to on or before 31 May 2021.

Notwithstanding the aforesaid automatic extension of time granted by Bursa Securities, the Company will endeavour to make the necessary issuance as soon as possible and continue to comply with the continuing disclosure obligations under the MMLR, including making immediate announcement(s) of any material information pursuant to Paragraph 9.03 of the MMLR, to ensure that shareholders and investors continue to receive material information in a timely manner.

This announcement is dated 26 February 2021.

Announcement Info
Company Name AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Stock Name AIRASIA
Date Announced 26 Feb 2021
Category General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number GA1-22022021-00150

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2021 13:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRASIA GROUP
08:58aEXTENSION OF TIME FOR THE ISSUANCE O : I. AAGB's Quarterly Results for the finan..
PU
08:58aAIRASIA : Provision Of Financial Assistance
PU
02/26AIRASIA : Losses deepen for Malaysian carrier AirAsia X
RE
02/26AIRASIA : We're Back! Fly All Over Thailand with #FlyRuaRuaPass for Only 3,599TH..
PU
02/25AIRBUS : Malaysia's AirAsia Group delays releasing earnings to end-March
RE
02/25AIRBUS : Malaysia's AirAsia Group delays releasing earnings to end-March
RE
02/25AXIATA : Malaysia's Axiata Group shelves plans for sale of stake in tower unit
RE
02/24AIRASIA : AAV Announces Operational Results for 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020
PU
02/24AIRASIA : Commencement of Bankruptcy Proceedings For AirAsia Japan Co., Ltd. ("A..
PU
02/24AIRASIA : Berhad welcomes businessman and M&A specialist Dr Stanley Choi as subs..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 281 M 810 M 810 M
Net income 2020 -3 235 M -798 M -798 M
Net Debt 2020 11 520 M 2 843 M 2 843 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 396 M 838 M 838 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,46 MYR
Last Close Price 0,92 MYR
Spread / Highest target 3,83%
Spread / Average Target -49,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -91,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP3.39%838
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.19.22%30 486
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.09%22 638
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.21.80%16 428
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.92%16 215
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED14.72%13 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ