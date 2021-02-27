AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD ('AAGB' or the 'Company') - Extension of Time for the Issuance of: I. AAGB's Quarterly Results for the financial period ended 31 December 2020 ('Q4 2020 Results'); and II. AAGB's Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ('Annual Report 2020').

Reference is made to the following obligations of the Company pursuant to the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ('Bursa Securities') ('MMLR'):

The Company's Q4 2020 Results are required to be announced to Bursa Securities for public release no later than two (2) months after the end of the said quarter of the financial year ended 31 December 2020 , latest by 28 February 2021, pursuant to Paragraph 9.22(1) of the MMLR; and The Company's Annual Report 2020 is required to be issued to Bursa Securities within four (4) months from the close of the financial year ended 31 December 2020, latest by 30 April 2021, pursuant to Paragraph 9.23(1) of the MMLR.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing enforcement of the Movement Control Order 2.0 ('MCO 2.0') period as imposed by the Government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia, Bursa Securities had vide its letter dated 17 February 2021 granted a one (1)-month extension for issuance of the quarterly reports and annual reports that include annual audited financial statements and the auditors' and directors' reports, which are due by 28 February 2021, 31 March 2021 and 30 April 2021 respectively.

Further to the above and in view that the various travel restrictions implemented under the MCO 2.0 have significantly impacted the preparation of the Company's Q4 2020 Results and Annual Report 2020 (inclusive of the annual audited financial statements and the auditors' and directors' reports), the Board of Directors of AAGB wishes to announce that the Company would utilise the automatic extension of time granted by Bursa Securities as follows, provided that the MCO 2.0 period is not extended further by the Government:-

An extension of time of one (1) month for the issuance of AAGB's Q4 2020 Results from 28 February 2021 to on or before 31 March 2021; and An extension of time of one (1) month for the issuance of AAGB's Annual Report 2020 from 30 April 2021 to on or before 31 May 2021.

Notwithstanding the aforesaid automatic extension of time granted by Bursa Securities, the Company will endeavour to make the necessary issuance as soon as possible and continue to comply with the continuing disclosure obligations under the MMLR, including making immediate announcement(s) of any material information pursuant to Paragraph 9.03 of the MMLR, to ensure that shareholders and investors continue to receive material information in a timely manner.

This announcement is dated 26 February 2021.