KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Budget airline operator AirAsia Aviation Group said on Saturday the chief executive of its Malaysia unit will resign from his role and take up an appointment on its board of advisers.

Riad Asmat, who was appointed as AirAsia Berhad CEO in January 2018, will relinquish the position on Sunday, the group said in a statement.

"AirAsia will be announcing additional updates on the restructuring of the company and personnel within the group in due course," the group said in a statement.

