AirAsia Group

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
PROFILE: LIM BEN-JIE, HEAD OF E-COMMERCE

03/02/2021 | 12:35am EST
Lim Ben-Jie, 28
Head of e-Commerce, airasia super app

Lim Ben-Jie has been appointed as the Head of e-Commerce for airasia super app effective 1 March 2021.

He transitioned into this newly created role where he oversees the lines of businesses under the e-commerce category, which are airasia food, airasia fresh, and two more new brands which will be announced soon. Ben-Jie also currently acts as interim head for both airasia food and airasia fresh.

Ben-Jie was previously airasia group's Chief of Staff, reporting directly to Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, CEO of airasia since 2016. In his previous role, Ben-Jie oversees internal business initiatives from development right through to successful execution and acts as the bridge between the CEO and the rest of the management across numerous business pillars including the Airline divisions, airasia Digital and Tune Group of Companies i.e Tune Talk, Tune Protect. Ben-Jie also represents the CEO in key meetings, company boards and external events.

Ben-Jie first joined AirAsia as an intern back in 2015 under Talent Corp Malaysia's MyASEAN Internship program in the Investor Relations department. Ben-Jie then joined the team as a full time Investor Relations Executive before becoming the youngest Executive Assistant in the CEO's Office at the age of 23.

Ben-Jie holds a Bachelor's Degree (Hons) in Finance and Economics from the University of West of England and Taylor's University which he undertook after being awarded the prestigious Taylor's World Class Scholarship in partnership with HSBC Bank Malaysia. He is also an Obama Foundation leader and was the President of the Taylor's University Student Council term 2012/2013.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 02 March 2021


© Publicnow 2021
