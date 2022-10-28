STATEMENT: AirAsia Flight Cancellations vis-a-vis Typhoon Paeng

Our team immediately sent out the notification of cancellation to all affected guests and the possible standard recovery options that they may avail:
AirAsia Philippines will continue to send timely updates to guests via SMS and email on changes to be applied to the schedule above - should there be any - as the typhoon progresses. Guests may also check the status of their flights through this link: https://www.airasia.com/flightstatus/en/gb.
Lastly, guests are highly encouraged to follow all the social media pages of AirAsia Philippines to stay informed on the latest weather-related announcements.
We at AirAsia Philippines join the nation in praying for the wellbeing of our kababayans as we weather the impact of Tropical Storm Paeng.
Disclaimer
