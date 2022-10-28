STATEMENT: AirAsia Flight Cancellations vis-a-vis Typhoon Paeng

Our team immediately sent out the notification of cancellation to all affected guests and the possible standard recovery options that they may avail:

Move Flight option: Change to any new travel date within 30 days from the original departure date.

Credit account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest's AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 730 calendar days (2 years) from the issuance date. The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com

AirAsia Philippines will continue to send timely updates to guests via SMS and email on changes to be applied to the schedule above - should there be any - as the typhoon progresses. Guests may also check the status of their flights through this link: https://www.airasia.com/flightstatus/en/gb.

Lastly, guests are highly encouraged to follow all the social media pages of AirAsia Philippines to stay informed on the latest weather-related announcements.

We at AirAsia Philippines join the nation in praying for the wellbeing of our kababayans as we weather the impact of Tropical Storm Paeng.