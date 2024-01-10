"We plan to increase outbound and inbound flights to stimulate the economy," Sretta posted on social media platform X.
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Wednesday his meeting with Capital A and AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes discussed increasing air travel and pushing Thailand towards becoming a regional aviation hub.
"We plan to increase outbound and inbound flights to stimulate the economy," Sretta posted on social media platform X.
