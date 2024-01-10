Capital A Berhad is a Malaysia-based airline and a digital travel and lifestyle platform provider. The Company's segments include Aviation, Engineering, Teleport, SuperApp, BigPay, Santan and Others. Its aviation services include Asia Digital Engineering (ADE), Santan, Ground Team Red and AirAsia Consulting. ADE service provides a digitalized aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service. The Teleport segment is engaged in building an air logistics platform to connect Asean on top of the unused belly space of wide- and narrow-body AirAsia aircraft. Its AirAsia SuperApp is an online travel agency (OTA) that offers travel products and a wide range of lifestyle services that are relevant to travelers. Its BigPay offers a visa prepaid card, local and international money payment and transfers, micro-insurance, mobile phone top-ups, bill payments, budgeting tools, and others. Its Santan is an inflight catering business that operates restaurants and cafes.

Sector Airlines