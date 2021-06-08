Travel Advisory: Thai AirAsia (FD) Offers Unlimited Flight Changes Option Periods For Guests With Flights Impacted by COVID-19

[Updated as of 8 June 2021]

BANGKOK, 8 June 2021 - Due to the current travel restrictions caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thai AirAsia (airline code FD), is offering guests the unlimited free flight changes for those who wish to alter their travel plans, to help minimise the inconvenience.

Guests with flights scheduled to travel between 8th June - 30th June, 2021, are offered Free Flight Change as outlined below:

Free flight moves for an unlimited number of times.

No change fee costs. Seats for rebooking are subject to seat availability.

Fare difference to be waived.

New travel date, without incurring a fee are available up to 30th September 2021.

Guests can process the change via AirAsia's AVA, on support.airasia.com or go directly to airasia.com to make their selection as below Choose 'Flights' Choose 'Covid-19 Flight Changes' Choose 'Thai AirAsia Domestic (FD) Flights Choose 'Move Flight



Guests with flights scheduled to travel between 1st July - 16st December, 2021, are also offered Unlimited Flight Changes as outlined below:

Free flight changes for an unlimited number of times

No change fee costs. Seats for rebooking are subject to seat availability.

Fare difference may incur a charge.

New travel date, for unlimited flight changes without incurring a fee are available up to 16st December, 2021.

Guests can use 'Manage My Booking' menu or AirAsia's AVA, on support.airasia.com or go directly to airasia.com to make their selection as below

Choose 'Flights'

Choose 'Covid-19 Flight Changes'

Choose 'Thai AirAsia Domestic (FD) Flights

Choose 'Change Flight'

Guests who wish to receive the option must process their preferred alternate travel plans no less than 48 hours prior to their original scheduled flight date.

Relevant terms and conditions as designated by the company apply. Please note that the provisions offered above, are also applicable to the customers of #FlyRuaRuaPass Travel Pass.

Follow AirAsia on Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) for the latest updates, or contact our customer support team at support.airasia.com. Guests are also encouraged to check their flight status at airasia.com/flightstatus for live updates.