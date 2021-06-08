Log in
    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
  Report
Travel Advisory: Thai AirAsia (FD) Offers Unlimited Flight Changes Option Periods For Guests With Flights Impacted by COVID-19

06/08/2021 | 05:51am EDT
[Updated as of 8 June 2021]

BANGKOK, 8 June 2021 - Due to the current travel restrictions caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thai AirAsia (airline code FD), is offering guests the unlimited free flight changes for those who wish to alter their travel plans, to help minimise the inconvenience.

Guests with flights scheduled to travel between 8th June - 30th June, 2021, are offered Free Flight Change as outlined below:

  • Free flight moves for an unlimited number of times.

  • No change fee costs. Seats for rebooking are subject to seat availability.

  • Fare difference to be waived.

  • New travel date, without incurring a fee are available up to 30th September 2021.

  • Guests can process the change via AirAsia's AVA, on support.airasia.com or go directly to airasia.com to make their selection as below

    • Choose 'Flights'

    • Choose 'Covid-19 Flight Changes'

    • Choose 'Thai AirAsia Domestic (FD) Flights

    • Choose 'Move Flight

Guests with flights scheduled to travel between 1st July - 16st December, 2021, are also offered Unlimited Flight Changes as outlined below:

  • Free flight changes for an unlimited number of times

  • No change fee costs. Seats for rebooking are subject to seat availability.

  • Fare difference may incur a charge.

  • New travel date, for unlimited flight changes without incurring a fee are available up to 16st December, 2021.

  • Guests can use 'Manage My Booking' menu or AirAsia's AVA, on support.airasia.com or go directly to airasia.com to make their selection as below

  • Choose 'Flights'

  • Choose 'Covid-19 Flight Changes'

  • Choose 'Thai AirAsia Domestic (FD) Flights

  • Choose 'Change Flight'

Guests who wish to receive the option must process their preferred alternate travel plans no less than 48 hours prior to their original scheduled flight date.

Relevant terms and conditions as designated by the company apply. Please note that the provisions offered above, are also applicable to the customers of #FlyRuaRuaPass Travel Pass.

Follow AirAsia on Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) for the latest updates, or contact our customer support team at support.airasia.com. Guests are also encouraged to check their flight status at airasia.com/flightstatus for live updates.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 09:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 525 M 855 M 855 M
Net income 2021 -2 109 M -512 M -512 M
Net Debt 2021 13 955 M 3 387 M 3 387 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 488 M 847 M 847 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 68,2%
