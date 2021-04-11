Travel Advisory : Thai AirAsia (FD) Offers Unlimited Free Flight Changes For Guests With Flights Impacted by COVID-19

BANGKOK, 10 April, 2021 - Due to the current travel restrictions caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thai AirAsia (airline code FD), is offering guests who are scheduled to travel from 10 - 20 April, unlimited free flight changes for those who wish to alter their travel plans, to help minimise the inconvenience.

Guests with flights scheduled for travel between 10th - 20th April 2021 are offered Unlimited Free Flight Changes as outlined below:

Free flight changes for an unlimited number of times.

No change fee costs. Seats for rebooking are subject to seat availability.

Any fare difference will be waived.

New travel date for free of charge rebooking, up to 30 June, 2021.

Guests can use AirAsia's AVA Live Chat, on support.airasia.com or go directly to airasia.com to make their selection as below Choose 'Flights' Choose 'Covid-19 Flight Changes' Choose 'Thai AirAsia Domestic (FD) Flights



Guests with flights booked from 1st January - 30th April 2021, and scheduled to travel between 21st - 30th April, 2021, are also offered Unlimited Flight Changes as outlined below:

Free flight changes for an unlimited number of times

No change fee costs. Seats for rebooking are subject to seat availability.

Fare difference may incur a charge.

New travel date, for unlimited flight changes without incurring a fee are available up to 30 June, 2021.

Guests can use the AirAsia's AVA Live Chat, on support.airasia.com or go directly to airasia.com to make their selection as below Choose 'Flights' Choose 'Covid-19 Flight Changes' Choose 'Thai AirAsia Domestic (FD) Flights



Guests who wish to choose one of these options must process their preferred alternate travel plans no less than 48 hours prior to their original scheduled flight date. Relevant terms and conditions as designated by the company apply. Please note that the provisions offered above, are also applicable to the customers of #FlyRuaRuaPass Travel Pass.

AirAsia assures that the safety and well-being of our guests and Allstars is always our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from local governments, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies.

AirAsia is closely monitoring the global health situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

Follow AirAsia on Twitter (@airasiaTH) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) for the latest updates, or contact our customer support team at Twitter (@AVA_AirAsia)