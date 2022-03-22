AirAsia Berhad : Aviation Group Limited announces Board of Directors

Tan Sri Dato' Sri (Dr.) Mohamad Norza Zakaria, aged 55

Nationality: Malaysian

Norza is a Malaysian Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of CPA Australia. He champions sports in Malaysia and nurtures national athletes through his posts as the President of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) and Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM). He previously served as the Chairman of the National Sports Institute, the honorary Treasurer of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and President of the Kuala Lumpur Badminton Association. He is also the President of the Commonwealth Games Association of Malaysia, the President of the Royal Malaysian Polo Association and a board member of National Sports Council (NSC).

Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim continued: "As well as leveraging the upcoming air travel revival in tandem with the reopening of international borders, the Group is also excited about the future of our associated portfolio companies which are focused on growth both within the Capital A group ecosystem and beyond, by setting up new partnerships and ventures across Asean."

Of note:

The airline consulting arm, AirAsia Consulting, has already secured its first third party airline partnership

The food and beverage restaurant division, Santan, as well as AirAsia SEA - the shared services corporate division, will both continue to grow in line with stronger consumer demand for travel.

Ground services joint venture, GTR, is also progressing discussions to service not only AirAsia flights as they return to the skies, but for other airlines across the region.

"Except for Bo Lingam, the Group CEO of AAAGL, the Board is made up of independent directors, each being a leader in their respective fields, and, bringing a wealth and diversity of experience from various business and geographical backgrounds to steer our Group to a new chapter of recovery, growth and governance.

"It's an opportune time to have our board separate from the Capital A board, as we work on a new governance structure to support our new plans for the future".

Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group Limited, said: Today's announcement will certainly strengthen the Group further. This is indeed a beginning of a new chapter for us as we recover from the pandemic and simultaneously chart a new growth trajectory. I look forward to working with all of our new board members to drive one of Asia's leading airline brands and associated portfolio businesses to become industry leaders in each of their respective fields."

***

About AirAsia Aviation Group Limited (AAAGL)

AAAGL is the holding company under Capital A (formerly AAGB) for its group of airlines and airline investments portfolio companies. Underpinned by a relentless pursuit of operational excellence as the world's leading low cost carrier, AAAGL maintains a continued focus on cost and is committed to delivering the best value across all portfolio businesses. Other portfolio companies in the AAAGL group include AirAsia Consulting, the food and beverage restaurant division, Santan as well as AirAsia SEA - the shared services corporate division. GTR completes the airline group ecosystem, providing industry leading ground services capabilities for not only AirAsia, but also to third party airlines. The airlines within the group have used the downtime in flying over the past two years to put in place a robust platform to return to the skies leaner and stronger. The introduction of numerous contactless procedures will make flying not only safe and affordable but also more contactless and hygienic than ever before including contactless check in via the airasia Super App and revolutionary facial recognition technology (FACES).