    CAPITALA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(CAPITALA)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-06-14
0.5850 MYR   -1.68%
06/15AirAsia X Is Back! Rejuvenated airline spreads its wings to London, Istanbul and Dubai
AQ
06/15AirAsia X to add new long-haul routes including London as demand rebounds
RE
06/14#PickYourSuperAdventure now from the airasia Super App
AQ
AirAsia Berhad : Capital A wins shareholders' support on group's strategy

06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
SEPANG, 16 June 2022 - Capital A Berhad ("Capital A" or the "Group") held its Fifth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, where all resolutions presented to shareholders were passed.

Capital A received a clean audit report by Auditors Ernst & Young, which was tabled at the AGM and received by the shareholders, denoting confidence in Capital A's ability to continue business for the future.

Today's support for the Group's strategy and business plan from shareholders during the AGM paves the way for Capital A to move forward with its strategic growth plans.

Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes said: "The clean audit report is a key step forward to expedite removal of PN17 status which we are confident of exiting in the coming months. The PN17 regularisation plans are on track, which the management team is developing, taking into consideration multiple solutions without proposals for capital dilution or equity raising. We are confident of meeting the deadline to submit the plan to Bursa Malaysia by early January 2023."

Citing strong air travel demand and plans to recover to pre-Covid capacity, he added, "Our airlines have strategic plans in place to paint the skies red once again with a leaner and more robust model for a successful and viable operation for the future."

He went on to say, "On the digital side, we will continue to forge ahead with our ambitions to become the leading super app of choice in Asean, Teleport to be the leading logistics provider with the best and fastest coverage and BigPay to be the neobank that provides the best value across our suite of financial products. We strive to be the preferred choice for customers in delivering the best value and high quality at the lowest cost for everyone."

Elaborating on plans to list AirAsia or digital businesses in the US, Fernandes said, "The Group is evaluating all fundraising options, including private placement, direct listing or listing via a merger with a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company)", adding that "listing in the US market would be attractive given the liquidity and the diverse investor reach that it can provide."

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 522 M 1 477 M 1 477 M
Net income 2022 -1 566 M -355 M -355 M
Net Debt 2022 14 572 M 3 301 M 3 301 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 435 M 552 M 552 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 14 778
Free-Float 49,5%
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD-25.95%552
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-19.70%20 488
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.74%16 996
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.74%14 087
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-14.56%14 007
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-13.45%12 380