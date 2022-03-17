AirAsia Berhad : Celebrates Nation's Border Reopening with More International Flights! Focusing on Robust Growth and Quality Service

BANGKOK, 17 March 2022 - AirAsia Thailand is charging forward with international flights to seven nations across 18 routes, offering great value for travel across ASEAN and South Asia, supported by the improving COVID-19 situation, a more conducive business environment and a better financial standing of the airline. Poised to grow significantly this year, the airline is looking to reinforce its revenue performance in 2022 while continuing to maintain the airline's world-class service quality, with a commitment to putting safety, guest experience and on-time performance as key priorities .

AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya stated: "As the world continues to gradually reopen, this is the right time for AirAsia to spread our wings once again as the most popular low cost airline in Thailand. Our Allstars are all looking forward to welcoming guests onboard our flights to many countries in our core markets that have already or will be reopening their borders and lifting quarantine requirements. Hugely facilitated by the Test&Go program implemented by the Government for foreign arrivals. AirAsia Thailand will kick off the resumption of international services with flights connecting Thailand to Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, India, and the Maldives this April through to May. We are confident that with strong pent up demand, and all the safe flying procedures we have in place, the airline will receive an overwhelming response from air travellers who have been yearning to travel over the past two years but restricted by the COVID-19 situation.

"Our strategy for 2022 emphasises consistent and robust growth over market share. We will be gradually adding routes and increasing flight frequencies while reinforcing passenger confidence in the quality of service, our safety standards, and the on-time performance that has become our distinction and allowed us to be ranked among the world's top three low-cost carriers with exemplary record of on-time performance by Cirium earlier this month," Mr. Santisuk said.

In the domestic market, AirAsia aims to return to 100 percent capacity based on pre-COVID-19 numbers by the end of the year. At the same time, the airline will be progressively reintroducing international routes especially for countries that allow entry without quarantine, expecting to return to over 60 percent international capacity by the fourth quarter. For the year 2022, Thai AirAsia will be operating with a fleet of 53 aircraft with aircraft utilisation of 10.5 hours per day. Load Factor average is targeted to be78 percent with an on-time performance rate of 90 percent.