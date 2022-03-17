Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPITALA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(CAPITALA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia Berhad : Celebrates Nation's Border Reopening with More International Flights! Focusing on Robust Growth and Quality Service

03/17/2022 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK, 17 March 2022 - AirAsia Thailand is charging forward with international flights to seven nations across 18 routes, offering great value for travel across ASEAN and South Asia, supported by the improving COVID-19 situation, a more conducive business environment and a better financial standing of the airline. Poised to grow significantly this year, the airline is looking to reinforce its revenue performance in 2022 while continuing to maintain the airline's world-class service quality, with a commitment to putting safety, guest experience and on-time performance as key priorities .

AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya stated: "As the world continues to gradually reopen, this is the right time for AirAsia to spread our wings once again as the most popular low cost airline in Thailand. Our Allstars are all looking forward to welcoming guests onboard our flights to many countries in our core markets that have already or will be reopening their borders and lifting quarantine requirements. Hugely facilitated by the Test&Go program implemented by the Government for foreign arrivals. AirAsia Thailand will kick off the resumption of international services with flights connecting Thailand to Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, India, and the Maldives this April through to May. We are confident that with strong pent up demand, and all the safe flying procedures we have in place, the airline will receive an overwhelming response from air travellers who have been yearning to travel over the past two years but restricted by the COVID-19 situation.

"Our strategy for 2022 emphasises consistent and robust growth over market share. We will be gradually adding routes and increasing flight frequencies while reinforcing passenger confidence in the quality of service, our safety standards, and the on-time performance that has become our distinction and allowed us to be ranked among the world's top three low-cost carriers with exemplary record of on-time performance by Cirium earlier this month," Mr. Santisuk said.

In the domestic market, AirAsia aims to return to 100 percent capacity based on pre-COVID-19 numbers by the end of the year. At the same time, the airline will be progressively reintroducing international routes especially for countries that allow entry without quarantine, expecting to return to over 60 percent international capacity by the fourth quarter. For the year 2022, Thai AirAsia will be operating with a fleet of 53 aircraft with aircraft utilisation of 10.5 hours per day. Load Factor average is targeted to be78 percent with an on-time performance rate of 90 percent.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 04:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
12:11aAIRASIA BERHAD : Celebrates Nation's Border Reopening with More International Flights! Foc..
PU
03/16AIRASIA BERHAD : Academy partners with Youth NGO to provide education platform for margina..
PU
03/16TRAVEL ADVISORY : Thai AirAsia X (XJ) Offers Service Recovery Options For Guests With Flig..
PU
03/16AIRASIA BERHAD : X announces the final completion of its debt restructuring and a write ba..
PU
03/15AIRASIA BERHAD : ride launches Community Drivers feature, starting with LadiesONLY
PU
03/15AIRASIA BERHAD : Foundation celebrates its 10th anniversary with call for grant applicatio..
PU
03/15AIRASIA BERHAD : Resuming Flights From Malaysia to Thailand this April! Fly Easy from Kual..
PU
03/14AIRASIA BERHAD : Indonesia Domestic and International Travel Requirements During COVID-19 ..
PU
03/14AIRASIA BERHAD : Persyaratan Perjalanan Internasional Menuju Bali
PU
03/14AIRASIA BERHAD : International Travel Requirement into Bali
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 325 M 315 M 315 M
Net income 2021 -2 532 M -603 M -603 M
Net Debt 2021 14 474 M 3 447 M 3 447 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 580 M 615 M 615 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,62 MYR
Average target price 0,79 MYR
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD-21.52%613
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-5.50%22 206
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.08%17 223
AIR CHINA LIMITED-12.50%15 940
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-17.56%14 123
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-5.92%12 414