  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AirAsia Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPITALA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(CAPITALA)
AirAsia Berhad : Exclusive deals on more than 100 hotels in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand only on airasia Super App!

04/04/2022 | 10:58pm EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, 5 APRIL2022- airasia Super App users can now enjoy exclusive hotel deals that are curated specifically for airasia super app featuring over 100 selected hotels in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand with at least 20% discount, available for booking from now until 8 April. airasia | The Asean Super App

Head on over to the 'Hotels' section in airasia Super App and look out for these exclusive hotel deals for the staying period from now until 30 June 2022. App users can find the best hotel deals across popular tourist destinations including Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Jakarta, Bali, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and many more through this special promotion.

Ostrova Cheng, Head of Travel, airasia Super App said, "In line with AirAsia's signature flight promos that have helped reconnect our guests with their loved ones, we are also happy to introduce this limited-time, Super App-exclusive offer on hotels for our guests to enjoy the most value-for-money stays across the region. Whether they are in town to visit their family and friends, or taking a long-deserved break, the airasia Super App has your hotel room booking covered with the best value in the market."

"While we are extensively prepared to ensure all of our guests can travel safely from an operational standpoint through our contactless check-ins, FACES, and more, AirAsia would also like to remind our guests to adhere to all SOPs set by the government during your travels and we look forward to seeing everyone enjoying their travel plans and holidays through the airasia Super App's travel deals," added Cheng.

Stay up to date with everything from the airasia Super App by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on airasia Super App's e-commerce offerings! For a seamless and enhanced experience, download your airasia Super App from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery now.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 02:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 325 M 314 M 314 M
Net income 2021 -2 532 M -599 M -599 M
Net Debt 2021 14 474 M 3 426 M 3 426 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 996 M 709 M 709 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,72 MYR
Average target price 0,79 MYR
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Pattra Boosarawongse Chief Financial Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD-8.86%716
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.82%25 040
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.86%18 681
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.25%16 949
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.07%15 710
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.4.00%14 861