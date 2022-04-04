AirAsia Berhad : Exclusive deals on more than 100 hotels in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand only on airasia Super App!

KUALA LUMPUR, 5 APRIL2022- airasia Super App users can now enjoy exclusive hotel deals that are curated specifically for airasia super app featuring over 100 selected hotels in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand with at least 20% discount, available for booking from now until 8 April. airasia | The Asean Super App

Head on over to the 'Hotels' section in airasia Super App and look out for these exclusive hotel deals for the staying period from now until 30 June 2022. App users can find the best hotel deals across popular tourist destinations including Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Jakarta, Bali, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and many more through this special promotion.

Ostrova Cheng, Head of Travel, airasia Super App said, "In line with AirAsia's signature flight promos that have helped reconnect our guests with their loved ones, we are also happy to introduce this limited-time, Super App-exclusive offer on hotels for our guests to enjoy the most value-for-money stays across the region. Whether they are in town to visit their family and friends, or taking a long-deserved break, the airasia Super App has your hotel room booking covered with the best value in the market."

"While we are extensively prepared to ensure all of our guests can travel safely from an operational standpoint through our contactless check-ins, FACES, and more, AirAsia would also like to remind our guests to adhere to all SOPs set by the government during your travels and we look forward to seeing everyone enjoying their travel plans and holidays through the airasia Super App's travel deals," added Cheng.

Stay up to date with everything from the airasia Super App by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on airasia Super App's e-commerce offerings!