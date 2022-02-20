AirAsia Berhad : Get 30% off your next flight on the airasia Super App!

KUALA LUMPUR, 21 FEBRUARY2022- Air travellers are in for a special treat a as AirAsia offers a 30% discount on all AirAsia Malaysia flight seats (flight code AK) from now until 27 February, which can be booked by clicking 'Flights' on the airasia Super App!

In support of efforts to further boost domestic travel and in preparation for the reopening of international borders soon, this promo is available for the travel period from 28 February - 30 September 2022. airasia Super App users can use this opportunity to make domestic holiday plans to popular destinations such as Langkawi, Penang, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Miri, Phuket and many more via the widest network in Malaysia with 45 domestic routes. Super App users can also pay with their airasia points by clicking on the option during checkout.

On top of that, guests can also enjoy 10% off on AirAsia X Malaysia (flight code D7) flight from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney from now until 27 February for the travel period between 21 February and 22 March 2022.

During the same promo period, by clicking on the 'SNAP' icon on the airasia Super App, guests can also look forward to SNAP (Flight + hotel) deals with discounts up to 50%.

And those looking specifically for accommodation deals will also enjoy a 20% discount on any hotels booked on the airasia Super App from 21 February until 27 February 2022 by using the promo code 'AAMORE20' during checkout. Just click on the 'Hotels' icon and find your next hotel deal!

Mai Yin Tan, Chief Commercial Officer (AirAsia airlines) said, "airasia is committed to support the recovery of local tourism by staying true to our core DNA - serving the underserved and keeping costs affordable for all travel. With this promotion, we hope that everyone who has not been able to meet with their families and friends for the past few years will take advantage of these great travel deals and reconnect with their loved ones.

"While we are extensively prepared to ensure all of our guests can travel safely from an operational standpoint through our contactless check-ins, FACES, and more, AirAsia would also like to remind our guests to adhere to all SOPs set by the government during your travels and we look forward to seeing you on board our flights soon," added Tan.

Stay up to date with everything e-commerce from the airasia Super App by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on airasia Super App's e-commerce offerings! For a seamless and enhanced experience, download your airasia Super App from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store orHuawei AppGallery now.